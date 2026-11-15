"The ballistic threat is very serious" — Zelenskyy warned of Russia preparing new strikes
Kyiv • UNN
Zelenskyy said that the ballistic threat is serious and that Russia is preparing new strikes. Ukraine is asking its partners to strengthen air defense and support.
The Russian ballistic threat remains very serious, and intelligence has information about preparations for new strikes. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.
There will be a "Ramstein" meeting next week, and the meeting must produce results. This will be a strong signal – a signal to Russia that Ukraine will not be left without support. Our priorities are air defense, and our partners need to focus on missiles for "Patriots" and "NASAMS": the Russian ballistic threat remains very serious, and intelligence has information about preparations for new strikes
According to him, they will work with partners to increase drone production as well – "we have the potential, and their use on the front line is currently effective."
The President added that in October there were more than 50,000 Russian casualties – killed and wounded; a similarly high figure is expected for November.
Our military can hold the line, and I am grateful to them for that; it is necessary that our partners also maintain their support. It is very much needed
Over the past week, Russia launched more than 2,300 drones and 1,590 aerial bombs at Ukraine, Zelenskyy says15.11.26, 13:53 • 4698 views