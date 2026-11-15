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Over the past week, Russia launched more than 2,300 drones and 1,590 aerial bombs at Ukraine, Zelenskyy says

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

The Russians attacked Ukraine’s energy sector and railway infrastructure. Zelenskyy called for the removal of Starshield restrictions to defend against jet-powered drones.

Over the past week, Russia launched more than 2,300 drones and 1,590 aerial bombs at Ukraine, Zelenskyy says

This week, the Russians used more than 2,300 attack drones, 1,590 aerial bombs, and 15 missiles of various types against Ukraine. At night and in the morning of November 15, they struck energy infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Odesa, Zhytomyr, and Kirovohrad regions. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.

Details

Railway infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions came under attack. Russia also launched strikes on Donetsk and Kyiv regions. The Russians are targeting substations with "Shaheds." And many of these strikes get through precisely because restrictions on the operating speed of Starshield terminals along the front line and in temporarily occupied territories remain in place. Our interceptor drones lose contact with their operators at a speed of 161 kilometers per hour (100 miles per hour) and simply cannot catch up with the Russian jet-powered "Shaheds" — the post says.

— the post says.

At the same time, Zelenskyy expects these restrictions to be lifted.

The protection of lives and Ukraine's energy sector ahead of winter directly depends on this area. The teams at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defense, and the Office have been instructed to work as closely as possible with the American side and SpaceX. It is important to be on the right side of history. Ukraine needs to be helped

— the president concluded.

We remind you

During the night of November 15, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 132 Shahed-type attack UAVs (78 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and Parody-type decoy drones.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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