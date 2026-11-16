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Special benefits proposed for working under shelling: who will be eligible for double service credit and utility bill compensation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 658 views

Bill No. 16200 proposes double service credit, a 50% discount on utility bills, and additional guarantees for employees in frontline areas. The benefits still need to be approved by Parliament and the President.

Special benefits proposed for working under shelling: who will be eligible for double service credit and utility bill compensation

In Ukraine, it is proposed to introduce additional social guarantees for people who continue to work in areas of active and possible hostilities. These include preferential calculation of insurance record, a 50% discount on housing and utility services, additional leave, increased pay, and compensation in the event of workers being injured or killed.

How the length of service will be calculated under the new rules, who will be eligible for compensation for utility costs, and where the money for the new financial initiative is expected to come from is explained by UNN.

Details

People's Deputy Mykhailo Ananchenko wants to introduce additional guarantees for workers in frontline areas. The relevant draft law No. 16200 was registered in the Verkhovna Rada on October 29, 2026.

What benefits are proposed for workers

The key proposal concerns a special procedure for calculating insurance record. If a person works in an area of possible hostilities, one year of work will be counted as 1.5 years of insurance record. For workers directly  in areas of active hostilities, a different calculation will apply: one year of work will be counted as two years of insurance record.

However, there is a nuance: the draft law proposes taking into account documented periods of employment starting from February 24, 2022, including for people who subsequently left dangerous areas. At the same time, the special procedure for calculating insurance record will apply regardless of whether a person has obtained the separate status of participant in ensuring the vital functions of areas affected by hostilities.

Who is to receive compensation for half of utility costs

The draft law provides for a 50% discount on housing and housing and utility services for people who simultaneously live and work in areas of active hostilities. The benefit is to be provided within the limits established by law, rather than necessarily covering the entire amount of utility payments.

A 50% discount on the purchase of fuel for heating housing without centralized heating is also to apply.

Who will be able to obtain the special status

The draft law proposes introducing a new status for Ukrainians — "participant in ensuring the vital functions of areas affected by hostilities." According to the authors' concept, it will apply to civilian specialists who ensure the operation of settlements, enterprises, and institutions. These include medical workers, teachers, social workers, energy workers, utility workers, and other specialists who provide the population with essential services.

To obtain the status, a number of conditions will have to be met. In particular:

  • actually work for at least six months in areas of active hostilities;
    • work for at least 12 months in areas of possible hostilities;
      • have official documents that confirm the performance of duties directly in these areas.

        The status is to be granted indefinitely, even if the person changes jobs or relocates. The list of relevant professions is to be determined by the Cabinet of Ministers.

        What additional guarantees for workers in frontline areas are to be provided

        In addition to insurance record and utility benefits, draft law No. 16200 contains a broader package of social protection measures. These guarantees include:

        • an additional 7 calendar days of paid leave each year;   
          • increased pay for work in areas affected by hostilities;
            • exemption of specified income from personal income tax for documented periods of work in areas of active hostilities;
              • annual free medical examinations for five years after obtaining the status;
                • psychological support and assistance;  
                  • reimbursement of relocation expenses if the worker came from another region;
                    • provision of temporary housing for specialists engaged to work in areas of active hostilities. 

                      The bill separately provides for a worker's right to stop performing duties and leave the workplace in the event of an immediate threat to life or health, without classifying such absence as absenteeism.

                      The document also proposes additional guarantees for employees’ children, compensation in the event of injury, disability, or a person’s death as a result of Russian aggression. In particular, in the event of damage to health without the establishment of a disability, the amount of the one-time payment is proposed to be tied to the degree of loss of working capacity and 70 times the subsistence minimum for able-bodied persons.

                      What they want to change for businesses in frontline territories

                      At the same time, lawmakers propose supporting enterprises that continue to operate in frontline settlements. One of the key initiatives is to reduce the corporate income tax rate from 18% to 9% for specified categories of taxpayers. However, to receive this benefit, a condition must be met: at least 90% of the local taxes paid by the enterprise in the previous year must have been allocated to the budgets of the respective frontline communities.

                      The preferential rate is proposed to apply throughout martial law and for two years after its termination or cancellation.

                      It is also worth mentioning the bill No. 16201, which is related to the main document. It concerns expanding the moratorium on the accrual and payment of fees under loan agreements for businesses affected by hostilities.

                      Among the proposals of its initiators — Mykhailo Ananchenko, Musa Magomedov, Olesia Otradnova, Ruslan Horbenko, and Serhii Kozyr — the following deserve attention: raising the annual borrower-income threshold for businesses from frontline territories from the equivalent of €50 million to €100 million and reducing the specified threshold for the value of collateral from more than 50% to more than 30%.

                      New guarantees for employees of frontline communities: what the initiators said

                      On November 10, Member of Parliament Mykhailo Ananchenko spoke about the initiatives on Ranok.LIVE. According to him, the bills are aimed at supporting people who continue to work under shelling and ensure the functioning of frontline settlements.

                      On November 12, the initiative was commented on by Kharkiv Mayor, head of the Association of Frontline Cities and Communities Ihor Terekhov.

                      People who continue to work in frontline territories deserve special status. This is a fair approach to those who work every day in dangerous conditions and ensure the vital functions of communities. And this is the essence of our bill

                      - he said.

                      Terekhov stressed that the guarantees should also cover specialists who have worked in such territories since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, including on business trips and on a rotational basis.

                      When the benefits may take effect

                      The text of bill No. 16200 stipulates that  the law will take effect on the first day of the month following the month of its official publication. However, for this to happen, the document must still undergo parliamentary consideration, be adopted, and signed by the President of Ukraine. Therefore, the exact date when the new benefits will be introduced is not yet known.

                      Reminder

                      In July 2026, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy endorsed the new rules on the protection of internally displaced persons in Ukraine with his signature.

                      Oleksandra Vasylenko

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