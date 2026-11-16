Kyiv is changing its outdoor lighting schedule — will it be dark in parks, squares, and streets?

Photo for illustrative purposes

Starting today, November 16, the capital is changing the operating schedule for outdoor lighting. The decision provides for adjusting the brightness of LED fixtures depending on the time of day, as well as a special lighting schedule for parks and public gardens. This was reported by the Kyiv City Lighting utility company, as reported by UNN.

Details

In the evening, from the time the lights are switched on until curfew, and in the morning after curfew ends, LED fixtures with dimming functions will operate at 50% capacity.

During this period, 50% of the total number of fixtures will be switched on in parks and public gardens. During curfew, they will be switched off. At the same time, at certain sites in parks and public gardens, the power supply to outdoor lighting lines will remain on to recharge autonomous power sources for devices in the automated centralized alert system.

During curfew, LED fixtures with dimming functions will operate at 20% capacity, while fixtures without this function will be switched on at 50% of the number available at the site.

The capital’s architectural and decorative lighting will be switched off. Exceptions will include:

the illumination of the railings on Artists’ Alley;

the functional lighting of the Beresteyskyi overpass;

the functional lighting of the monument to Mykhailo Hrushevskyi on Volodymyrska Street.

These sites will be illuminated until the start of curfew. It will also be possible to switch on architectural and decorative lighting during religious holidays at places of worship.

A separate operating schedule will be introduced on designated streets in the capital. There, LED fixtures with dimming functions will operate at 100% capacity, while from 00:00 to 6:00 their capacity will be reduced to 50%.

These streets and avenues include:

Vatslava Havela Boulevard in Solomianskyi District;

Vyborgska Street — from Akademika Yanhelia Street to Vadyma Hetmana Street in Solomianskyi District;

Mykoly Zakrevskoho Street in Desnianskyi District;

Kosmonavta Popovycha Street in Desnianskyi District;

Lisovyi Avenue in Desnianskyi District;

Raiduzhna Street in Dniprovskyi District;

Revutskoho Street in Darnytskyi District;

Akademika Yanhelia Street in Solomianskyi District.

The operating schedule for outdoor lighting is being adjusted taking into account the city’s needs, security conditions and the necessity of rational electricity use - the statement said.

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