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In the Kyiv region, authorities ordered stricter blackout measures amid the threat of Russian attacks — Regional Military Administration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 376 views

Districts and communities in the Kyiv region must coordinate with businesses and the residential sector to strengthen blackout measures. The aim is to make air attacks more difficult and save electricity.

In the Kyiv region, authorities ordered stricter blackout measures amid the threat of Russian attacks — Regional Military Administration
Photo: EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

The Kyiv Regional Defense Council instructed the regions to work with businesses, the municipal and residential sectors to strengthen blackout measures. This was reported by Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, according to UNN

Another meeting of the Regional Defense Council was held. Representatives of the security and defense sector and heads of structural units took part in it. Friends, I must report on certain measures currently being coordinated by the staff of the Kyiv Regional Defense Council. Following the meeting we held today, we instructed the districts and communities to work with businesses, the municipal and residential sectors to strengthen blackout measures 

- Tkachenko wrote. 

He added that the measures in place should somewhat complicate the operation of the enemy's means of air attack, especially during the long winter twilights and nights. 

The decision is necessary. There is a request for it from the military, and we must help our defenders. Also, as a secondary objective, this creates a basis for a more responsible attitude toward electricity use. Everyone understands the challenges facing the energy system at this time 

- Tkachenko added. 

Additional information 

Presidential adviser Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov stated that Ukraine will likely have to reconsider the issue of blackout measures if Russia begins to use drones with the "Susanin" optical navigation module on a mass scale. In particular, this may concern the lighting of roads and sections of highways at night. 

In Ukraine, blackout schedules will be in effect on November 11. According to Ukrenergo, between 1.5 and 4 queues will be switched off. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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