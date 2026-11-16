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Xbox urges gamers to take a day off work to play GTA VI

Kyiv • UNN

 • 342 views

Microsoft and DJ Khaled have launched the Dr. Xbox campaign ahead of GTA VI's release on November 19. The website allows users to create a humorous note for taking time off.

Xbox urges gamers to take a day off work to play GTA VI

Microsoft has teamed up with popular music producer DJ Khaled (real name Khaled Mohamed Khaled) for a new Xbox campaign, in which he plays a fictional doctor named "Dr. Xbox." His message to gamers is quite simple: take the day off and stay home to enjoy the new installment of GTA VI, which will be released on Thursday, November 19. Xbox is even offering humorous sick notes that can be shown to employers, reports UNN , citing Microsoft's website. 

Details 

"Some of you may know me as DJ Khaled. Some know me as a hitmaker, the number one supplier of hits. But today, I want you to call me "Dr XBOX."

Why? Because I've noticed something strange in the world. And the symptoms? They're real. I mean thumb tremors. Controller-induced hand cramps. Nightmares about games. Uncontrollable excitement every time a new game comes out. And I'm not even talking about the anxiety leading up to a game's release. It's unbelievable. After careful research (and countless hours of gaming), I've reached one conclusion: there is a serious vitamin G deficiency around the world. And I'm here to tell you that the cure is simple. Take. The day off," the message says. 

Source: xboxwire.com
Source: xboxwire.com

DJ Khaled emphasized that he has a great way to take the day off to play the new GTA VI. 

"I am officially prescribing a day dedicated to what you love: staying home, picking up a controller, and playing on XBOX. No distractions. No interruptions. Just you, your favorite games, and the freedom to enjoy the most important week in the gaming world the way it is meant to be enjoyed. And because I believe in taking care of my people, I made it official," DJ Khaled added. 

Xbox has launched a special website, DrXBOX.com, where players can create their own personalized doctor's note, issued from the sunny shores of tropical Miami, where the game's main events will unfold. 

Gamers can print it out, share it with friends, or even show it to their manager as a humorous excuse for taking time off. However, Xbox clearly states that it will not be responsible if an employer fails to appreciate the joke.

Source: xboxwire.com
Source: xboxwire.com

"Let's get this straight. My XBOX University diploma may not be official, and my medical credentials may be questionable, but one thing is undeniable: gaming matters. The diagnosis has been made. The prescription has been written. All that's left is to take the day off. One more thing—the doctor's note is not real. XBOX is not responsible if your employer has no sense of humor. Please game responsibly," DJ Khaled added.

Reminder 

GTA VI is expected to be released on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S at a starting price of $79.99. This applies to the base single-player game. Grand Theft Auto V was $10 cheaper. Grand Theft Auto VI: Ultimate Edition "enhances the experience" of the base game with an "exclusive collection of premium vehicles, weapons, clothing, and action covering all aspects of Jason and Lucia's story," according to Rockstar. This version will cost $99.99.

The developers at Rockstar announced that preloading Grand Theft Auto VI on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S will open 9 days before release, revealing a new trailer. 

Pre-orders for GTA 6 are estimated to have exceeded $1 billion a week before launch. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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