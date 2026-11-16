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A bunker has been put up for auction in Berlin for nearly €400,000 — what the buyer will get

Kyiv • UNN

 • 334 views

A 618-square-meter bunker in Charlottenburg will be sold on December 17. It has no heating, plumbing, or modern ventilation.

A bunker has been put up for auction in Berlin for nearly €400,000 — what the buyer will get

In the prestigious Charlottenburg district of Berlin, a 618-square-meter air-raid shelter has been put up for auction. The property's starting price is €398,000, while monthly maintenance costs are nearly €743, UNN reports, citing Bild.

Details

The air-raid shelter is located on the second underground floor of a residential building constructed in 1906 on Kaiserdamm. The bunker consists of 18 rooms, the largest of which covers 183 square meters.

Construction of the shelter began in 1936. During air raids, up to 250 people could take refuge there, and by the end of the war the premises were likely being used as a military hospital. The bunker subsequently stood empty for decades, and art exhibitions were held there in 2022.

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The property's starting price is €398,000, while monthly maintenance costs are nearly €743. At the same time, the premises lack heating, plumbing, and modern ventilation systems. The auction will take place on December 17.

The sale of the bunker comes amid discussions about the shortage of air-raid shelters in Germany. Berlin officially has only four civil defense facilities, designed to accommodate 4,080 people. However, none of them is currently fit for use.

Antonina Tumanova

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