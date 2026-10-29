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Estonia will build around 150 defensive bunkers on the border with Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

Estonia plans to build around 150 bunkers in Ida-Viru County on the border with Russia. Schools will expand training in defense and drone operation.

Estonia will build around 150 defensive bunkers on the border with Russia

Estonia plans to build around 150 defensive bunkers near the border with Russia. The fortifications are to be erected in the border county of Ida-Viru. This was reported by Estonia’s public broadcaster ERR, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, approximately 100 defensive structures are planned to be located on state-owned land, while another 50 will be placed on plots owned by municipalities or private individuals.

The construction of the bunkers will be part of Estonia’s efforts to strengthen its defense capabilities and protect the country’s eastern border, which is also NATO’s external border.

Estonia is also stepping up military training for young people

Alongside the development of defense infrastructure, the Estonian authorities plan to pay greater attention to preparing young people for national security issues.

As Martin Herem reported, Estonia’s Ministry of Defense has approved a new youth policy designed for the next four years.

German special forces have begun preparing for a possible war with Russia – the military is changing tactics and combat scenarios27.10.26, 23:18 • 3742 views

The document provides for expanding the teaching of topics related to national defense in the school curriculum. In particular, students are to be taught the basics of operating drones.

Thus, Estonia intends to simultaneously strengthen its defensive positions on the border with Russia and raise the younger generation’s level of awareness in the areas of security and defense.

NATO sees no threat of an imminent Russian attack but is ready to defend every inch of its territory – Rutte14.10.26, 23:44 • 14475 views

Stepan Haftko

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