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NATO sees no threat of an imminent Russian attack but is ready to defend every inch of its territory – Rutte

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2234 views

Mark Rutte said that NATO has not detected preparations by Russia for an attack, but considers it a long-term threat. The Alliance is ready to respond to aggression.

NATO sees no threat of an imminent Russian attack but is ready to defend every inch of its territory – Rutte

NATO currently sees no signs that Russia is preparing for a direct attack on NATO countries, although Moscow remains a long-term threat to European security. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said this during a visit to Estonia, The Moscow Times reports, citing the secretary general's press conference, writes UNN.

Details

According to Rutte, Russia is currently not in the best position, and its hybrid attacks against European states indicate weakness rather than strength.

The secretary general stressed that the Alliance is not observing a buildup of Russian forces that could be used to invade NATO territory. At the same time, he assured that the allies would respond immediately if such preparations began.

NATO is ready to respond to any aggression

We will defend every inch of the territory of NATO countries, regardless of whether people live there or not, whether it is located near Paris, Tallinn, Washington, or Ottawa. We have all the necessary plans, and we are ready for this

– Rutte said.

He recalled that forward-deployed ground forces are already stationed along the Alliance's eastern flank. In addition, Supreme Allied Commander Europe Alexus Grynkewich previously warned that, in the event of an attack on any member state, the Alliance would destroy all forces involved in the aggression.

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Rutte separately commented on Russia's hybrid operations in Europe. According to him, NATO has sufficient tools to counter sabotage and other threats, but not all retaliatory measures will be made public.

The secretary general explained that the Alliance's response would not necessarily be reciprocal. In some cases, the allies would respond symmetrically, while in others they would use different methods of counteraction without disclosing their details.

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Stepan Haftko

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