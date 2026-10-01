Russia is stockpiling drones for more intensive attacks on Ukraine - CBS News

$44.680.1850.720.21
ukenru
Exclusive
10:30 AM • 10985 views
Ukraine continues to strike Russia: what has changed in the deep-strike campaign in SeptemberPhoto
Exclusive
09:17 AM • 13502 views
Can a mobilized employee be dismissed — a lawyer's clarification
08:00 AM • 15373 views
Outage schedules have been canceled, but this may change - which regions should prepare
07:56 AM • 14644 views
The warhead of the drone that crashed into a school in Kyiv did not detonate — 104 children were inside the buildingVideo
06:19 AM • 20379 views
In the EU, discussions are under way on a new request for aid to Ukraine — is there support?
October 1, 04:44 AM • 18040 views
Russia's losses have reached 1.535 million military personnel: 1,900 fewer in the past day — General Staff
October 1, 01:27 AM • 22517 views
Sweden plans to strike targets deep inside Russia in the event of an attack - the country's Air Force
September 30, 11:54 PM • 28800 views
With nuclear threats, the Kremlin is trying to distract the world from Russia's failures in Ukraine — Rutte
September 30, 09:55 PM • 26990 views
Night attack on Kyiv: cafés and warehouse facilities were on fire
September 30, 09:26 PM • 22155 views
Russia attacked Odesa: city infrastructure damaged - CMA
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+19°
3.4m/s
37%
758mm
Popular news
A Flydubai passenger told Netanyahu how he saved a plane from an Israeli 9/11October 1, 01:59 AM • 19493 views
Latvia is ready to deploy nuclear weapons by NATO decision - presidentOctober 1, 02:30 AM • 8812 views
What is celebrated on October 1 in Ukraine and around the worldOctober 1, 02:58 AM • 6090 views
On this day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Lyman from the Russian occupiersVideoOctober 1, 04:00 AM • 33732 views
An enemy drone struck a school in Kyiv during classes — the children were in the shelterVideo06:40 AM • 19946 views
Publications
Ukraine continues to strike Russia: what has changed in the deep-strike campaign in SeptemberPhoto
Exclusive
10:30 AM • 10968 views
On this day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Lyman from the Russian occupiersVideoOctober 1, 04:00 AM • 34116 views
In Ukraine, 5 response levels have been developed for schools in the event of power and heating outages — how educational institutions will operateSeptember 30, 05:01 PM • 47406 views
In the case concerning medical negligence by Odrex doctors, half of the September hearings did not take placePhotoSeptember 30, 03:41 PM • 42951 views
Generators, wells, and mobile boiler houses: how Kyiv hospitals are preparing for winterSeptember 30, 01:07 PM • 55673 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denys Shtilerman
Vitali Klitschko
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
White House
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Europe assesses the ranking of the strongest passports - where does Ukraine stand?September 30, 02:02 PM • 49364 views
The "Sheva" beloved by the entire country — Zelenskyy emotionally congratulated Shevchenko on his anniversaryVideoSeptember 29, 07:04 PM • 67888 views
Shevchenko ended up at “Milan” thanks to a VHS tape — media outlets recalled “Sheva’s” move to ItalyVideoSeptember 29, 05:12 PM • 71941 views
Another child of Jolie and Pitt has dropped father's surnameVideoSeptember 29, 01:55 PM • 74655 views
"Angel" Victoria's Secret Barbara Palvin has become a mother for the first timeSeptember 29, 02:04 AM • 81219 views
Actual
ATACMS
Shahed-136
Heating
Fox News
The Guardian

Russia is stockpiling drones for more intensive attacks on Ukraine - CBS News

Kyiv • UNN

 • 260 views

Russia is stockpiling weapons for mass attacks. On Monday, 86 of the 124 drones were jet-powered, making them more difficult to intercept.

Russia is stockpiling drones for more intensive attacks on Ukraine - CBS News

The Russians are stockpiling weapons in order to carry out more intensive attacks on Ukraine. This is reported by CBS News, according to UNN.

Details

During Monday’s attack, Russia mainly used "jet-powered drones," a new model of long-range drones that fly faster and are more difficult to intercept. Ukraine’s Air Force said that 86 of the 124 drones used during the attack were jet-powered.

Victoria Chekalina, an analyst at the Come Back Alive Foundation, said that during the attacks in spring and summer, Russia used only part of the drones it had stockpiled.

Despite being capable of launching 600–1,000 units in a single massive attack, in reality only about 150–300 drones were used

 - she said.

We remind you

In September, Ukraine expanded the geographic scope of its long-range strikes against Russia, hitting oil refineries, defense industry enterprises, air defense systems, and logistics facilities.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineNews of the WorldTechnologies
Explosions
Russian propaganda
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ukrainian Air Force
Ukraine