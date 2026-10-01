Russia is stockpiling drones for more intensive attacks on Ukraine - CBS News

The Russians are stockpiling weapons in order to carry out more intensive attacks on Ukraine. This is reported by CBS News, according to UNN.

Details

During Monday’s attack, Russia mainly used "jet-powered drones," a new model of long-range drones that fly faster and are more difficult to intercept. Ukraine’s Air Force said that 86 of the 124 drones used during the attack were jet-powered.

Victoria Chekalina, an analyst at the Come Back Alive Foundation, said that during the attacks in spring and summer, Russia used only part of the drones it had stockpiled.

Despite being capable of launching 600–1,000 units in a single massive attack, in reality only about 150–300 drones were used - she said.

We remind you

In September, Ukraine expanded the geographic scope of its long-range strikes against Russia, hitting oil refineries, defense industry enterprises, air defense systems, and logistics facilities.