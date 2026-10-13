$44.960.0750.240.07
ukenru
08:09 PM • 2100 views
Russia is considering a direct war with Europe by 2045 among the possible scenarios — intelligence
07:02 PM • 17023 views
Ukraine will become an agricultural part of the EU under special conditions: Brussels outlines the future of grain exports
06:29 PM • 30712 views
New potatoes have tripled in price over a week: what is happening to prices and does Ukraine face a shortage
05:45 PM • 23232 views
The EU has officially opened two clusters in the negotiations on Ukraine's accession
04:59 PM • 22661 views
In a number of Ukrainian regions, schedules will be in effect on October 14 — how long people will have to sit without electricity
04:35 PM • 32566 views
Ukraine and NATO have developed AI models for predicting UAV attacks and planning artillery operations — what they can do
Exclusive
03:39 PM • 33015 views
How to prepare your body for winter: a dietitian explains what to change in your diet in autumn
03:02 PM • 17904 views
The IAEA to send missions to 19 substations important for the safe operation of Ukraine’s nuclear power plants
02:23 PM • 17422 views
Zelenskyy announced changes to the algorithms for governing Kyiv amid the failure to implement the resilience plan
October 13, 01:51 PM • 11407 views
The dollar set a new record — the NBU announced the official exchange rate for October 14Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+10°
3.4m/s
72%
757mm
Popular news
Patient’s death during rhinoplasty: court finds anesthesiologist guilty but exempts him from punishment due to the statute of limitationsOctober 13, 12:34 PM • 40071 views
Turning the clocks back to standard time: benefits, risks, and an unresolved futureOctober 13, 12:57 PM • 42370 views
They transported him through Turkey and Poland — “television healer” Anatoly Kashpirovsky was buried in VinnytsiaOctober 13, 01:55 PM • 19727 views
Netflix has decided to broadcast the FIFA World Cup in Europe — where it will show the matchesOctober 13, 02:12 PM • 16192 views
The women's FC “Richmond” from the series “Ted Lasso” will appear in EA FC 27 — EA will renew its partnership with Warner Bros.Video02:41 PM • 14529 views
Publications
Five countries allocate €4.1 million to Ukraine to support transport: how the funds will be spent06:40 PM • 13078 views
New potatoes have tripled in price over a week: what is happening to prices and does Ukraine face a shortage06:29 PM • 30712 views
Ukraine and NATO have developed AI models for predicting UAV attacks and planning artillery operations — what they can do04:35 PM • 32566 views
How to prepare your body for winter: a dietitian explains what to change in your diet in autumn
Exclusive
03:39 PM • 33016 views
Turning the clocks back to standard time: benefits, risks, and an unresolved futureOctober 13, 12:57 PM • 42536 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
António Costa
Andriy Sybiha
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Poland
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"We lost our little daughter" — Iryna Fedyshyn's husband spoke about the family tragedyVideo06:56 PM • 7508 views
The comedian from “League of Laughter,” Oleksandr “Venya” Venedchuk, has diedVideo05:36 PM • 13325 views
Pre-orders for the shooter METRO 2039 have started — how much money should you set aside?04:17 PM • 13005 views
The women's FC “Richmond” from the series “Ted Lasso” will appear in EA FC 27 — EA will renew its partnership with Warner Bros.Video02:41 PM • 14605 views
Netflix has decided to broadcast the FIFA World Cup in Europe — where it will show the matchesOctober 13, 02:12 PM • 16262 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Fox News
Financial Times
Starlink

Russia is considering a direct war with Europe by 2045 among the possible scenarios — intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2126 views

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine said that Moscow is preparing hybrid operations and does not rule out a direct conflict with Europe by 2045. The targets include Poland and the Baltic states.

Russia is considering a direct war with Europe by 2045 among the possible scenarios — intelligence
Photo: Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine

Russia has not abandoned the prospect of a direct military confrontation with Europe. Moscow considers it one of the scenarios for military conflicts through 2045. This is reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service, as reported by UNN.

Details

The Foreign Intelligence Service noted that today Russia’s main goal in the European direction is to undermine support for Ukraine while maintaining the lowest possible level of risk for itself. To this end, Moscow has a much more effective toolkit than a direct invasion. This involves hybrid warfare: sabotage, cyberattacks, influence operations, disinformation, "accidental visits" by drones, and espionage. According to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, nearly four hundred Russian intelligence officers are present in Europe. Their activities enable Moscow to systematically test the limits of what is permissible, attempting to act below the threshold that could trigger a collective NATO response.

At the same time, it would be a mistake to believe that Russia has abandoned the prospect of a direct military confrontation with Europe. On the contrary, Moscow considers it one of the scenarios for military conflicts through 2045. As many as six of them are related to Northern Europe. Scenarios concerning Poland and the Baltic states are also being actively developed. After all, Putin’s regime inherently needs an external enemy to justify its own policies, mobilize society, and maintain control over it 

- the statement reads.

Putin stated that the deployment of European troops to Ukraine would mean war with the Russian Federation.11.09.26, 23:05 • 9681 view

In addition

The Foreign Intelligence Service also noted that among Russia’s goals are undermining European unity and discrediting its security architecture. One possible tool is a controlled regional crisis on NATO’s eastern flank. According to Russian assessments, the Baltic states are one of the most vulnerable links in European security. The scenario may involve creating a situation in which the Alliance will be forced to make decisions amid uncertainty and limited time. 

The goal is not to defeat NATO in a military sense, but to demonstrate its alleged inability to respond promptly and collectively defend its members. It is mistaken to believe, the intelligence service noted, that the Kremlin is making its plans without taking "public sentiment" into account. According to the ECFR, Russians name the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, Finland, and the Baltic states among the main unfriendly countries. At the same time, 61% of respondents believe that the time has come for negotiations, while 59% believe that, should they fail, aggressive actions should be intensified.

Thus, the Russian threat to Europe has long extended beyond the possibility of a direct attack by Moscow. Russia is preparing for a long-term confrontation in which the Ukrainian and European directions are interconnected. Therefore, Europe must perceive Ukraine not as the periphery of its own security, but as its indispensable forward line, based on the principle that the security of Ukraine and Europe is indivisible. Strengthening its own defense capabilities, reducing energy dependence, consistently applying economic pressure on Russia, and, most importantly, supporting Ukraine are not separate political decisions, but elements of one great strategy to deter a common enemy 

- the intelligence service concluded.

"NATO's Article 5 will not work" — Medvedev threatened that Lithuania would disappear from the map of the world in the event of a military conflict11.09.26, 19:19 • 25310 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Cyberattack
Russian propaganda
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
NATO
Finland
France
Great Britain
Europe
Germany
Ukraine
Poland