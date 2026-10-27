German special forces have begun preparing for a possible war with Russia – the military is changing tactics and combat scenarios

Germany is redirecting the training of its elite KSK special forces unit toward a possible military confrontation with Russia. The soldiers are being trained for prolonged operations, countering heavy weaponry, and conducting combat operations in extreme conditions. BILD reports this, citing KSK commander Andreas Kühne, UNN writes.

Details

According to the general, the German command has already changed its approach to training special forces. Whereas previously they mainly practiced short operations lasting approximately three days, they must now be ready to remain in the field for significantly longer.

We are very specifically orienting ourselves toward Russia as the adversary Kühne said, explaining the new priorities for combat training.

German special forces are being prepared for confrontation with the Russian army

The new training program provides for operations against an adversary equipped with tanks, artillery, drones, and modern electronic warfare capabilities.

Particular attention is being paid to preparing for prolonged stays directly in the combat zone, when servicemen cannot count on a swift return to their permanent bases.

The special forces are also practicing carrying out missions in extremely low temperatures. This is connected with the possible conditions of combat operations on NATO's eastern flank, particularly in the Baltic states.

According to Kühne, during exercises in the Baltic states, German servicemen have already demonstrated the capabilities of their special forces units. Such training is intended to show Moscow that an attack on NATO would have serious military consequences.

What is known about the elite KSK unit

The KSK Special Operations Command is based in the city of Calw near Stuttgart. The unit's total strength is approximately 1,500 servicemen.

Approximately one-third of the personnel carry out combat missions directly. The remainder provides training, command, and operational support.

Selection for the KSK is considered one of the most difficult in the Bundeswehr. According to the data cited, only about 15% of candidates can successfully pass it.

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