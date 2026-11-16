The "Ramstein" meeting will take place tomorrow – what needs of Ukraine will Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara present

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Yevhen Khmara

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about preparations for the Ramstein meeting — “we are focusing on interceptors for air defense and supplying Ukrainian combat aviation with ammunition; we will also discuss additional funding,” UNN reports.

We are preparing for the meeting of the Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format tomorrow — Minister of Defense Yevhenii Khmara will present our needs and key priorities for cooperation. Of course, we are focusing on interceptors for air defense and supplying Ukrainian combat aviation with ammunition. There is an opportunity to increase drone production for our Defense Forces. We will discuss additional funding — Zelenskyy said.

According to the President, greater momentum is also needed for joint production with partners. The pace of our work must increase, and every day must deliver results for Ukraine and its partners.

Zelenskyy said that the "Coalition of the Willing" could become historic and announced a review of other coalitions

I am counting on a substantive meeting. The Minister of Defense also reported on the implementation of the long-range sanctions plan: our Ukrainian deep strikes are reaching their designated targets. I approved new operations. Glory to Ukraine! — the Head of State summed up.

On the eve of "Ramstein," Ukraine handed NATO a list of urgent air defense needs