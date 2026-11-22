On November 22, the world observes International Son's Day, International Musician's Day, and Humane Society Day. According to the new-style church calendar, Saint Philemon, an Apostle of the Seventy, is honored, while according to the old style, Venerable Matrona of Constantinople is commemorated, UNN writes.

International Son's Day

An unofficial family holiday observed in many countries around the world to strengthen family bonds and emphasize the importance of raising boys in the spirit of responsibility, mutual respect, and support. The date is intended to remind parents of the importance of emotional closeness and trust in their relationships with their sons, as well as to highlight the role of men in preserving family traditions and caring for older family members.

International Musician's Day or Saint Cecilia's Day

A worldwide professional and cultural observance for composers, conductors, performers, vocalists, music school teachers, and sound engineers. The date is associated with the commemoration of the early Christian Roman martyr Saint Cecilia, who is considered the patron saint of church and secular music in the Western Christian tradition. The observance is marked by charity concerts, festivals, and musical premieres around the world.

Humane Society Day

An animal-protection and ethical observance established in honor of the founding in the United States on November 22, 1954, of the "Humane Society of the United States" — one of the world's largest animal-protection organizations. The event is dedicated to combating cruelty toward domestic and wild animals, supporting shelters, banning cosmetics testing on animals, and fostering humanity's responsible attitude toward wildlife.

World Youth Day

An official observance that, pursuant to a decision by Pope Francis in 2020, is celebrated at the diocesan level each year on the Solemnity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, King of the Universe, the last Sunday of the liturgical year. The event brings together Catholic youth from different continents around issues of faith, volunteering, social service, and intercultural dialogue.

According to the new calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholic faithful honor the memory of Saint Philemon, an Apostle of the Seventy, and those who were with him: Saint Apphia, Equal-to-the-Apostles, and Saint Archippus the Apostle — disciples of Saint Paul the Apostle who turned their home in the Phrygian city of Colossae into a house church, preached the Gospel, and suffered martyrdom by stoning during the reign of Emperor Nero.

According to the old calendar, the faithful honor the memory of Venerable Saint Matrona of Constantinople — a Byzantine ascetic and founder of a women's monastery in Constantinople, who became renowned for her strict fasting and gift of healing.