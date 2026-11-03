“Shakhtar” lost to “Sporting” in the Champions League

Donetsk's "Shakhtar" suffered a narrow defeat to Lisbon's "Sporting" in the fourth round of the Champions League, reports UNN.

Details

The only goal of the match was scored by Italian Issa Doumbia in the 59th minute—after a deflection off Pedro Henrique, the ball in the penalty area fell to Doumbia, who beat Dmytro Riznyk from close range with one touch.

After conceding the goal, "Shakhtar" stepped up and increased the pressure on their opponents' goal, but were unable even to level the score.

After four rounds, the "Miners" sit in 18th place. The Donetsk side will play their next match in London against "Fenerbahçe" on November 25.

In a parallel match, Turkey's "Galatasaray" defeated Germany's "Stuttgart" 2:0.

The following matches are also scheduled to take place today:

“Atlético” - “Bayern Munich”;

“Barcelona” - “Aston Villa”;

“Bodø/Glimt” - “Lille”;

“Manchester United” - “Roma”;

“Feyenoord” - “Inter”.

Also on Tuesday, "LASK" will play against "Slovan", for whom Danylo Ihnatenko and Mykola Kukharevych play, while "Villarreal" will face Illia Zabarnyi's "PSG".

“Shakhtar” - “Sporting”, “Atlético” - “Bayern” — preview of Matchday 4 of the Champions League