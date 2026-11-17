Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney revealed that there was a period in his career at "Manchester United" when he contemplated suicide. The former England striker admitted that, despite his successes on the football field, he was struggling with serious psychological problems off it — and this was at a time when he had just got married and become the father of his first child, UNN reports, citing The Guardian.

Details

Rooney said on the "Life At The Midpoint" podcast with Gabby Logan that he could spend two days at home in a row drinking alcohol, and at his lowest moments even thought about ending his life.

"Looking back, I can say that I was behaving selfishly, but I understood that I was going through something that I found extremely difficult to cope with," Rooney shared. "On top of that, I didn’t want Kai to see me in that state, so I tried to hide from everyone. I got to the point where I started thinking about suicide. I just didn’t want to see anyone. I avoided people in the streets; I didn’t want to go into shops. I always felt confident on the football field, but everything else was very difficult for me."

Rooney, the all-time leading goalscorer in "Manchester United" history, noted that these difficulties arose at the peak of his career.

"You don’t want to show weakness, so you try to hide it," he says. "Although I was aware of my situation, admitting it was difficult: it seemed that such a confession made you less of a man. I spoke with a psychotherapist, trying to understand what was happening to me. Because, looking back: I was at the peak of my career, my son had been born, and I had just got married. You would think it should have been the happiest period of my life, but it was completely different. In fact, it was probably the worst period because of the selfish things I was doing."

Rooney, who is currently taking part in the ITV show "I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!", says that it was his wife Coleen who helped him turn the situation around. "Coleen helped me a lot. The situation was so bad that she could simply have left, but she stayed by my side and helped me get through it all."

Prince Harry revealed how he became mentally and emotionally unwell after moving from the United Kingdom