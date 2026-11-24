Head of the Temporary Investigative Commission, MP Oleksii Honcharenko

Eight minutes before the start of the meeting of the Verkhovna Rada's Temporary Investigative Commission on November 23, the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, Oleksandr Klymenko, signed another letter to the commission, in which he justified his absence by allegedly citing a conflict of interest involving the commission's chairman, MP Oleksii Honcharenko. The lawmaker stressed that this circumstance had not previously prevented the SAPO head from taking part in the commission's meetings, and accused Klymenko of looking for excuses not to answer the lawmakers' questions, UNN writes.

Honcharenko summoned the heads of NABU and SAPO to a TSC meeting scheduled for Monday, November 23, following a series of high-profile statements by SBU Major General Serhii Duka, who is involved in the "Carthage-2" case. Klymenko and Kryvonos initially told journalists that they would be unable to attend the meeting because of a foreign business trip, in particular to Italy, Belgium, and Japan. After that, SAPO sent a letter to the TSC stating that at 12:00 p.m. on November 23 (the time scheduled for the meeting), Klymenko had an "important international meeting."

Details

"And at 11:52 (on November 23 – ed.), eight minutes before the meeting, Klymenko signed YET ANOTHER LETTER. Six pages long. Saying that I have a conflict of interest. Because my father, Oleksii Kostusiev, was convicted in the Odesa airport case. And therefore, supposedly, the head of SAPO cannot come to the TSC," Honcharenko reported .

The MP stressed that the Odesa airport case is not the subject of the TSC's investigation. The commission wants to obtain explanations from Oleksandr Klymenko regarding Operation "Carthage" and the information voiced by SBU Major General Serhii Duka during the commission's previous meeting.

In addition, Honcharenko drew attention to the fact that his father's verdict was issued back on June 12, 2025, while, according to the lawmaker, the plea agreement was personally approved by Klymenko. At the same time, in January 2026, the head of SAPO had already taken part in a meeting of this same TSC.

"And now for the funny part. On January 15 this year, Klymenko was already sitting at a meeting of this same TSC and answering my questions. The verdict had already been issued seven months earlier by that point. My father was the same person. He noticed no conflict then. The conflict appeared exactly when uncomfortable questions appeared," Honcharenko stressed.

Honcharenko also recalled that back in 2011, when the Odesa City Council transferred 75% of the airport to a private company, he publicly opposed the decision, despite the fact that his father was serving as mayor of the city at the time. According to the lawmaker, he has not communicated with his father for 17 years.

At the same time, the MP criticized the results of the anti-corruption agencies' investigation into the Odesa airport case. He noted that after the agreements were concluded, all seven defendants in the case remained at liberty, while the private stake in the airport remained unchanged.

"And the head of SAPO APPROVED THE AGREEMENT, after which 75% of the airport remained in private hands. Already with the court's seal," Honcharenko recalled.

“I went through this path myself”: General Duka explained how NABU and SAPO create the appearance of exposing crimes

Three explanations in four days

The TSC chairman drew attention to the fact that three different versions of the SAPO head's absence from the parliamentary commission meeting were given over the course of four days.

"Look at the sequence. On Friday, the head of SAPO tells journalists that he is going on a business trip with the head of NABU. On Monday, the TSC receives a letter: Klymenko is going to an important international meeting, precisely at 12:00 p.m. And on the same day, a second letter arrives: now, it turns out, there is a conflict of interest. Three explanations in four days. And not one of them concerns the substance," Honcharenko wrote.

He stressed that the need to verify the information voiced by Serhii Duka was precisely the reason for summoning the SAPO head to the commission meeting.

"General Duka said serious things about you and SAPO at the TSC meeting. I don't know whether they are true. That is precisely why I summoned you. You had a simple way out. Come. Say: this is untrue, here are the documents. That's all. Instead, you are running away. And looking not for answers, but for a reason not to give them," the MP addressed Klymenko.

According to Honcharenko, the behavior of the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office is damaging the reputation of the anti-corruption prosecutor's office itself.

"The SAP was built over many years. People took to the streets for its independence, and our partners fought for it. The country needs it. But independence does not mean a lack of accountability. When the head of the anti-corruption prosecutor's office hides from questions by parliament, he harms neither me nor the TSC. He harms the SAP," the commission chairman emphasized.

The TSC's next meetings are scheduled for November 25 and December 7 and 11. Honcharenko called on Klymenko to choose any of the proposed dates and personally answer the commission members' questions.

"Mr. Klymenko, your prosecutors work every day with people who fail to appear for questioning. Sometimes it is a sick note, sometimes a business trip, sometimes a motion to recuse the investigator. You know better than I do what this looks like from the outside and what people think of such individuals," Honcharenko said.

In addition, he appealed to journalists and civil society activists not to ignore the failure of the head of the anti-corruption prosecutor's office to attend the parliamentary commission's meeting.

"If any minister or general were running from parliament like this, you would have been writing about it on the front pages for a week by now. So this cannot be overlooked. You cannot turn a blind eye because they are 'our own.' And you cannot choose the lesser evil. That is not how it works. Either the rules are the same for everyone, or there are no rules for anyone," Honcharenko concluded.

Films instead of verdicts, political pressure, and questions about integrity: what NABU and SAPO will be asked about at the Temporary Investigative Commission

Regarding the video footage from the search of Serhii Duka, which Honcharenko published on his YouTube channel the previous day, he said that the TSC had officially received it from the SAP, together with the prosecutor's permission to distribute it.

"The full video is slightly longer than what we published. We shortened it and kept what we considered the most interesting parts. The TSC is currently examining the rest of the video. If the media want to see all the video fragments, they can contact us," the lawmaker said.

It is worth noting that, in addition to Oleksandr Klymenko, the TSC has summoned NABU Director Semen Kryvonos, former SBU head Vasyl Maliuk, former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, and NABU detective Ruslan Mahamedrasulov.