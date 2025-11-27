$42.300.10
48.950.00
ukenru
12:37 PM • 1354 views
We hope that a dignified peace will be our common achievement: Zelenskyy wished Trump a Happy Thanksgiving

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Donald Trump and the American people on Thanksgiving Day. He expressed hope that a dignified peace in Ukraine and guaranteed security would become a common achievement.

We hope that a dignified peace will be our common achievement: Zelenskyy wished Trump a Happy Thanksgiving

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy wished a happy and blessed Thanksgiving to US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and the entire American people, and expressed hope that a worthy peace in Ukraine and guaranteed security "will become a common achievement," UNN reports.

We wish a happy and blessed Thanksgiving to US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and the entire American people. We are sincerely grateful for all the support that has saved so many lives in Ukraine and helps us defend our independence every day.

- the President emphasized.

Zelenskyy expressed joy that the relations between Ukraine and the USA are constructive. He added that Kyiv expects further positive development of diplomacy to finally end Russia's war against our people forever.

We sincerely hope that a worthy peace and guaranteed security will become our common achievement.

- summarized the Head of State.

Context

Earlier, Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak stated that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to meet with US President Donald Trump "as soon as possible" to finalize work on a peace agreement. However, US President Donald Trump stated that the initial 28-point peace plan developed by the US had been refined with additional proposals from both sides, and now only a few points remain on which there are disagreements. He added that he hopes to meet with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, "but only when the agreement to end this war is final or in its final stages."

Reference

In the USA, Thanksgiving is celebrated every year on the last Thursday of November. It is a major national holiday dedicated to the harvest and other blessings of the past year. This year, Thanksgiving fell on November 27. Traditionally, Americans begin a long weekend, which is recommended to be spent with family.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Martial law
War in Ukraine
charity
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv