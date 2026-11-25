Russia attacked Ukraine with 112 drones during the night of November 25, more than half of them jet-powered. A total of 88 were shot down or suppressed, including 71% of the jet-powered drones. UNN reports this, citing data from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

What Russia attacked with and from where

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of November 25 (starting at 18:00 on November 24), the enemy attacked with 112 Shahed-type attack UAVs (66 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and Parody-type decoy drones from the following directions: Orel, Millerovo, Kursk, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia; the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk; and the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea — Hvardiiske.

How the air defense performed

The air assault was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense forces had shot down/suppressed 88 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (47 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and drones of other types.

Hits by enemy air attack weapons were recorded at 18 locations, as were crashes of downed drones (debris) at 13 locations.

The attack is ongoing; several enemy UAVs remain in the airspace.

Over the past 24 hours, there have been 184 combat clashes at the front — the General Staff reported on the hottest areas