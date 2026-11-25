During the day on November 24, 184 combat engagements took place at the front. This was reported by UNN, citing a report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the enemy launched 49 airstrikes and dropped 152 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, it used 2,639 kamikaze drones to strike and carried out 1,120 shellings of populated areas and our troops’ positions - the report says.

Situation by area

On the North Slobozhanskyi axis, the enemy attacked near Bachivsk, Korenok and Mala Korchakivka, where three combat engagements took place. During the day, two unsuccessful attempts by the enemy to advance near Okhrimivka were recorded on the South Slobozhanskyi axis.

On the Lyman axis, nine combat engagements took place near Platonivka, Hrekivka, Novoiehorivka, Lyman, Zarichne and Dibrova.

Seven combat engagements were recorded on the Sloviansk axis near Yampil and Kryva Luka.

On the Kostiantynivka axis, 12 combat engagements took place near Kostiantynivka, Novoplatonivka and Mykolaipillia.

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A total of 27 attacks were repelled on the Pokrovsk axis. The occupiers attempted to advance near the populated areas of Kucheriv Yar, Hruzke, Stepy, Chernihivka, Krasnopodillia, Novohryshyne, Myrne, Kamianka, Serhiivka, Molodetske and Novopavlivka.

According to preliminary estimates, ... 58 occupiers were eliminated and 15 wounded here; ten vehicles, two pieces of special equipment, two unmanned aerial vehicle control posts and 21 enemy shelters were destroyed. Ten vehicles, four unmanned aerial vehicle control posts and 88 enemy shelters were damaged. A total of 115 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed - the military reported.

Ukrainian soldiers successfully stopped two enemy assaults on the Oleksandrivka axis near Voskresenka.

Ten attacks by the occupiers were recorded on the Huliaipole axis near the populated areas of Nove Zaporizhzhia, Zlahoda, Vozdvyzhivka, Rivne, Kopani, Verkhnia Tersa, Novoselivka and Huliaipolske.

On the Orikhiv axis, the Defense Forces repelled three attempts by the invaders to advance near Yurkivka and Pavlivka.

On the Kupiansk, Kramatorsk and Dnipro axes, the enemy conducted no offensive actions.

"There were no significant changes in the situation on the other axes," the General Staff added.

Reminder

The General Staff reported record losses of the Russian army since the beginning of 2026. Their number is almost equal to the population of four regions of Russia.

Defense Forces disrupt Russian logistics: General Staff confirms strikes on a crossing and the occupiers’ trucks