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On November 24, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of a crossing used by the occupiers in Donetsk region, as well as the concentration of Russian trucks, UNN writes.

The Defense Forces are disrupting the logistics of the Russian army: a crossing and a concentration of Russian trucks have been hit - the General Staff reported.

According to the General Staff, "On November 23 and overnight into November 24, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continued to cut the Russian army off from everything it needs for the war."

"In Bryansk region, near Berestok, the location where trucks belonging to an enemy unit were concentrated was hit. It is these vehicles that the occupiers use to transport ammunition, fuel, and provisions to the front line. In Donetsk region, near Novoukrainka, a crossing over the Vovcha River was hit. The enemy will now have to look for longer and more vulnerable detours to transfer personnel and equipment," the General Staff noted.

General Staff confirmed the strike on "Rubicon" in Berdyansk and the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Refinery