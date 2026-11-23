Illustrative photo

On November 23, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Refinery in the russian federation, as well as the enemy's Pole-21 electronic warfare system and Pantsir anti-aircraft missile and gun system, along with the enemy's Rubicon center in Berdiansk and Tor anti-aircraft missile and gun system in the Luhansk region, UNN writes.

During the night of November 23, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant in the Rostov region. Explosions rang out on the enterprise's premises, and a fire broke out that could even be seen from a satellite. A bitumen unit, the AVT crude oil primary distillation unit column, a reboiler furnace, and the tank farm were hit - the General Staff reported.

"In addition, the Pole-21 electronic warfare system and the Pantsir anti-aircraft missile and gun system were hit," the General Staff noted.

The Security Service of Ukraine added that "the Security Service of Ukraine, jointly with the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, struck the production facilities of the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Refinery in the Rostov region of the russian federation. Drones operated by the SBU's Alpha Special Operations Center hit the bitumen unit, the columns of the AVT-2.5 unit, the reboiler furnace, and the tank farm at the second site. Following the strikes, a fire broke out on the refinery's premises. In addition, the tank farm and fueling infrastructure of Tata-Gaz LLC, the Pole-21 electronic warfare system, and the Pantsir anti-aircraft missile and gun system were hit."

Why this matters

The Novoshakhtinsk Oil Refinery, as stated, is capable of processing up to 7.5 million tonnes of oil per year. It produces diesel and marine fuel, as well as fuel oil. The plant is located just a few dozen kilometers from the Ukrainian border, so its fuel has the shortest route to Russian formations in the southern direction.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine, exercising the right to self-defense guaranteed by Article 51 of the UN Charter, continue to systematically take measures aimed at undermining the military and economic potential of the Russian aggressor and forcing the russian federation to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff stressed.

In southern Russia, one of the last oil refineries halted operations due to a drone attack

Not only the oil refinery

"On the 22nd and during the night of November 23, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continued to knock out air defenses, drone units, and logistics from the russian federation's army," the General Staff said in a statement.

"In Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia region, a site where personnel from the Rubicon unit were concentrated was hit. This is a center for unmanned technologies of the russian federation's army, whose operators hunt Ukrainian equipment and logistics. This time, the hunt turned against them," the General Staff stated.

"In the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, a Tor anti-aircraft missile and gun system was hit. Another system that was protecting the occupiers from Ukrainian air strikes has been taken out of action," the General Staff said in a statement.

According to the General Staff, those operating the drones were also hit. "In the area of Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia region, and Tsukuryne, Donetsk region, enemy UAV command posts were hit. From there, the occupiers guided drones toward the positions of Ukrainian soldiers and peaceful cities," the General Staff reported.

"Rear logistics also came under attack. In the area of Novooleksandrivka, Zaporizhzhia region, and Mospyne, Donetsk region, warehouses containing material and technical supplies belonging to units of the russian federation's army were hit," the General Staff noted.

The extent of the damage is being clarified.

After a drone attack, one of Russia's most technologically advanced oil refineries caught fire in Perm