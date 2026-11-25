On Wednesday, November 25, the Russians attacked one of DTEK’s thermal power plants. It has currently stopped generating electricity, DTEK reports, according to UNN.

Details

Russia launched a massive attack on one of DTEK’s thermal power plants. The plant stopped generating electricity. The equipment was substantially damaged. This is already the third massive attack on the company’s plants in November alone - the post says.

DTEK also stated that yesterday and overnight, the Russians again struck energy facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk region. These strikes left homes and part of the critical infrastructure without electricity.

Following Ukrenergo’s instructions, emergency outages are being implemented in Dnipro, Dniprovskyi, Pavlohradskyi, Synelnykivskyi, and Samarivskyi districts. Schedules are not in effect there. The situation in the region is extremely difficult. Energy workers throughout the region are working to stabilize it. Prolonged air-raid alerts are complicating repairs - the statement says.

As a reminder

Russia continued its attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure overnight and on the morning of November 25. As of morning, residents in five regions were partially without electricity. As a result of enemy shelling, the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant experienced its 17th blackout since the beginning of the year and its 28th overall.