The National Police warned about the dangers associated with messages offering financial assistance or social payments. This was reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that fraudsters are spreading messages and advertisements on social media and in messengers offering state payments, compensation, assistance from international organizations or charitable foundations.

To inspire trust, criminals may use the names and corporate styles of well-known government institutions, services and organizations, while the link in the message may lead to a fake website - the statement says.

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It is indicated that such a website may ask users to allegedly undergo authorization, confirm their eligibility for a payment or enter details for the funds to be credited. Fraudsters may ask users to enter:

payment card number and expiry date;

CVV / CVC code;

PIN code;

financial phone number;

internet banking password;

one-time code from an SMS or push notification from the bank.

Do not enter such data on websites accessed through links in messages, advertisements or social media posts - law enforcement officers urge.

They warn that after obtaining the information, fraudsters may also call and impersonate bank employees, government officials or representatives of another organization. Under the pretext of "confirming a payment" or "completing registration," they may try to obtain additional banking details or persuade you to carry out a certain transaction.

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How can you protect yourself?

Check information about state and social payments in official sources.

Do not follow links to arrange payments from advertisements or messages on social media and in messengers.

Do not disclose your PIN, CVV / CVC code, internet banking passwords or one-time transaction confirmation codes.

Do not enter banking details on websites whose authenticity you are unsure of.

If you have disclosed your payment details to fraudsters, immediately contact your bank and block your card.

"Remember: logos and names of government institutions on a website or in a message do not necessarily mean that the resource is genuine," the police added.

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