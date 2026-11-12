Fraudsters have devised a new scheme involving the activation of bank cards: how not to fall for the "trap"

Ukrainians are being warned about a new telephone fraud scheme. Criminals are now posing as bank employees and asking people to urgently update or activate their bank card. In this way, they are trying to obtain customers’ personal data and access to their money. This is reported by the State Service of Special Communications, according to UNN.

Details

Are you being called and told that you need to urgently update your bank card details? Be careful! They may be fraudsters! To gain access to your funds, fraudsters call, pose as bank employees, and report an alleged need to urgently "update the activation" of your bank card. To make you act quickly, they may emphasize that the card will be blocked or access to the funds will be restricted. During the conversation, they ask you to provide confidential information and dictate which operations need to be performed in the banking app - the post says.

To avoid falling into the trap, the State Service of Special Communications urges people to:

not disclose payment card details, PIN codes, passwords, or codes from SMS messages;

not perform any operations in the banking app at the direction of third parties;

not rush, even if the person you are speaking with insists that you need to act "immediately";

end the conversation and call the bank using the number indicated on the back of the payment card or on the bank’s official website.

If you have already fallen victim to fraud, report it to the cyber police.

To remind you

The Cyber Police of Ukraine named the five most common types of online fraud, including non-delivery of goods after prepayment and pseudo-bank calls.