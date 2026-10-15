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Kazakhstan introduces special entry permits for Russians – applications will have to be submitted 72 hours in advance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 286 views

Starting July 1, 2027, Russians and citizens of about 60 other countries will have to submit entry applications 72 hours in advance. The permit will be free of charge.

Kazakhstan introduces special entry permits for Russians – applications will have to be submitted 72 hours in advance

Kazakhstan is changing the rules for crossing the border for citizens of Russia and around 60 other countries. Starting July 1, 2027, foreigners using the visa-free regime will have to obtain electronic entry authorization in advance. This was reported by the Kazakh publication Zakon.kz, writes UNN.

Details

The Kazakh government approved the new rules on October 10. An application for the electronic pass will have to be submitted through a special digital platform at least 72 hours before the trip. The authorization will be issued free of charge.

The document will be valid for 180 days and will allow multiple entries. The issuance of permits will be approved by Kazakhstan's national security agencies.

The new rules will begin to be introduced as early as November

Starting November 1, 2026, the system will be launched at Aktau Airport and at four automobile checkpoints on the border with Russia. Starting January 1, 2027, it will be extended to the airports of Astana and Almaty, and from March 1 – to all border checkpoints.

At the same time, until July 1, 2027, the absence of electronic authorization will not be grounds for refusing entry. After that date, the new requirement will become mandatory.

The restrictions will also apply to citizens of Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, and Armenia. Kazakhstan had previously warned of possible reciprocal measures after Russia required foreigners to submit entry applications through the ruID app three days before arrival.

Ukrainian woman detained in Kazakhstan at Russia’s request released – she is returning to Odesa09.10.26, 07:53 • 17301 view

Stepan Haftko

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