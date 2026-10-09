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Ukrainian woman detained in Kazakhstan at Russia’s request released – she is returning to Odesa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

Lyubov Rozhanska was released after the detention period expired and is returning to Odesa. The Russian Federation accuses her of attempting to kidnap her grandson.

Ukrainian woman detained in Kazakhstan at Russia’s request released – she is returning to Odesa

Ukrainian national Liubov Rozhanska, who was detained in Kazakhstan at Russia’s request, has been released from a detention center in Astana. The woman has already left the country and is heading to Odesa. This was reported by the outlet "Vot Tak," citing lawyer Yurii Pryanyshnykov, UNN writes.

Details

According to the defense lawyer, Rozhanska was detained on October 1, but was released as early as October 4 due to the expiration of the legally established detention period.

The detention period expired. Since no preventive measure was imposed, she was released from the detention center. She left Kazakhstan. The Kazakh side acted entirely in accordance with the law

– the lawyer said.

After her release, the Ukrainian woman stayed on the premises of the Embassy of Ukraine for several days, after which she was able to fly out of Kazakhstan.

Russia accused the Ukrainian woman of attempting to abduct her grandson

Rozhanska flew to Astana from Istanbul to take her underage grandson and return him to Ukraine.

In 2021, the woman’s daughter moved to Russia with the boy. Later, she obtained Russian citizenship for herself and her son.

A Ukrainian woman was detained in Kazakhstan at the request of the Russian Federation - the Ministry of Foreign Affairs asks that the woman not be extradited, while consuls seek permission to visit her in the pre-trial detention center02.10.26, 19:29 • 19039 views

In 2025, the Supreme Court of Ukraine determined Odesa as the child’s place of residence. In the summer of 2026, relatives on the mother’s new husband’s side offered to hand the boy over to his grandmother.

However, it emerged that back in 2023, Russian law enforcement authorities had opened a criminal case against Rozhanska on charges of attempting to abduct a child and had initiated her extradition.

The lawyer considers the detention of the Ukrainian woman to be a preplanned provocation by Russia’s FSB with a political subtext.

Rozhanska’s grandson is currently on Ukrainian lists of children abducted by Russia.

Detention of a Ukrainian woman at Russia’s request in Kazakhstan: Lubinets said the woman may have been "lured out"03.10.26, 13:24 • 14840 views

Stepan Haftko

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