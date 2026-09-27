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12:54 PM • 8212 views
Without food, water, or the possibility of leaving: Russians are holding about two thousand people in Oleshky — ProkudinVideo
10:32 AM • 14505 views
In Kyiv, Kyivstar's head office was damaged in an enemy attack — what the company says
09:35 AM • 15473 views
Over the past week, the Russian Federation launched more than 2,200 attack drones at Ukraine; today it attacked a data center in Kyiv twice — ZelenskyyVideo
September 27, 08:05 AM • 17372 views
A racing component in a long-range drone: how Fire Point adapted it for the FP-1PhotoVideo
September 27, 07:36 AM • 16546 views
Air quality worsened in the Kyiv region after the shelling — in which cities it is better not to open windows
September 27, 07:22 AM • 15115 views
A major prisoner exchange could take place as early as next week: what the OP says
September 27, 06:41 AM • 15021 views
Mass deployment of interceptor drones in Ukraine expected within a few months — Budanov
September 27, 06:34 AM • 13327 views
The General Staff revealed the occupiers’ losses over the past day — how many servicemen and pieces of equipment were “written off”
Exclusive
September 27, 05:15 AM • 15435 views
Short-lived rain in the eastern regions and fog in the west — what weather Ukrainians can expect today
September 27, 04:52 AM • 16756 views
The Ukrainian MAUL evacuation robot managed to evacuate a wounded soldier after triggering a mine and being hit by a drone
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Astana

Capital of the Republic of Kazakhstan
The city of Astana was founded in 1830 as the Russian border fortress of Akmolа in the northeast of the Kazakh Steppe. During the Soviet era, amid the Virgin Lands campaign, the city was renamed Tselinograd, turning it into the administrative center of the Virgin Lands region. After Kazakhstan gained independence, the city was restored to its historic name, Akmola, and in 1997 the country's capital was moved here from Almaty. The following year, the city was renamed Astana (“capital” in Kazakh), and it began to be rapidly developed with futuristic skyscrapers designed by renowned architects from around the world. In 2019, in honor of the first president, Nursultan Nazarbayev, the city was renamed Nur-Sultan for several years; however, in 2022, its historic name, Astana, was restored. The city's population exceeds 1.6 million people
1830
Founding of the Akmola fortress
1961
Renamed Tselinograd
1992
Restoration of the name Akmola
1997
Relocation of Kazakhstan's capital from Almaty
1998
Renamed Astana
2019
Renamed Nur-Sultan
2022
Restoration of the name Astana
News by theme
Kazakhstan has introduced paid entry permits for Russians

Starting November 30, 2026, Russians will need a paid electronic permit to enter Kazakhstan. In the absence of the document, deportation is possible.

Politics • September 6, 04:15 AM • 11224 views
Tokayev proposed to Putin to "freeze" the war in Ukraine and return to the Istanbul formula

President of Kazakhstan Tokayev at a forum in Omsk proposed to "freeze" the Russian-Ukrainian war. He also called Ukrainians and Russians "brotherly peoples" and expressed condolences over the loss of life.

Politics • July 25, 05:31 PM • 11867 views
Kazakhstan is ready to host Iranian uranium stockpiles subject to a nuclear deal

Kazakhstan is ready to accept Iranian uranium to facilitate a nuclear deal with the US. The IAEA supports the idea, but Tehran is currently opposed to the export of the fuel.

Politics • June 2, 10:22 AM • 4561 views
Lukashenko to Armenians: You must be very careful not to repeat what happened in Ukraine

Lukashenko urged Armenia not to rush into withdrawing from the EAEU for the sake of the European Union. He warned of the risk of repeating the "Ukrainian scenario" due to political games.

Politics • June 1, 04:31 AM • 25024 views
Moscow has recalled its ambassador from Armenia "for consultations"

The Russian Foreign Ministry has summoned Ambassador Sergei Kopyrkin to Moscow due to Armenia's rapprochement with the EU. Putin is threatening tariff hikes and restrictions for Armenian workers.

News of the World • May 30, 04:25 PM • 11795 views
Russia threatens Armenia with sanctions over rapprochement with the EU; the issue will be discussed at Putin's summit

At the EAEU summit, Putin will discuss sanctions against Armenia due to its course toward the EU. Moscow is already restricting the import of goods and threatening to revise gas prices.

Politics • May 29, 05:00 AM • 5303 views
Zelenskyy received Naftogaz report – Ukraine is working on the seizure of Russian assets in 10 jurisdictions

A court in Kazakhstan has authorized the recovery of $1. 4 billion from Gazprom. Ukraine is working on the seizure of Russian assets in ten jurisdictions and is cooperating with the EU.

Economy • May 21, 10:59 AM • 3099 views
Kazakhstan has allowed Naftogaz to forcibly recover 1.4 billion from Gazprom

A court in Astana has allowed the forced recovery of 1. 4 billion dollars from Gazprom. This is the first foreign decision regarding the enforcement of an arbitration award against the Russian company.

Economy • May 20, 04:58 PM • 10291 views