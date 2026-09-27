Astana
Starting November 30, 2026, Russians will need a paid electronic permit to enter Kazakhstan. In the absence of the document, deportation is possible.
President of Kazakhstan Tokayev at a forum in Omsk proposed to "freeze" the Russian-Ukrainian war. He also called Ukrainians and Russians "brotherly peoples" and expressed condolences over the loss of life.
Kazakhstan is ready to accept Iranian uranium to facilitate a nuclear deal with the US. The IAEA supports the idea, but Tehran is currently opposed to the export of the fuel.
Lukashenko urged Armenia not to rush into withdrawing from the EAEU for the sake of the European Union. He warned of the risk of repeating the "Ukrainian scenario" due to political games.
The Russian Foreign Ministry has summoned Ambassador Sergei Kopyrkin to Moscow due to Armenia's rapprochement with the EU. Putin is threatening tariff hikes and restrictions for Armenian workers.
At the EAEU summit, Putin will discuss sanctions against Armenia due to its course toward the EU. Moscow is already restricting the import of goods and threatening to revise gas prices.
A court in Kazakhstan has authorized the recovery of $1. 4 billion from Gazprom. Ukraine is working on the seizure of Russian assets in ten jurisdictions and is cooperating with the EU.
A court in Astana has allowed the forced recovery of 1. 4 billion dollars from Gazprom. This is the first foreign decision regarding the enforcement of an arbitration award against the Russian company.