Kazakhstan is introducing new entry rules for Russians. This is reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (FIS), UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that Kazakhstan is finally destroying the Kremlin myth of inviolable Eurasian integration and "eternal friendship" between Moscow and Astana. Thus, the new entry rules for citizens of the Russian Federation show how relations between the two countries have changed: Russians will have to pay for the right to enter Kazakhstan, while Moscow cannot force Astana to abandon these rules.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed amendments to the migration legislation. From November 30, 2026, Russian citizens entering by land through the main crossing points will have to obtain a paid electronic QazETA permit in advance. An application must be submitted at least 72 hours beforehand. The permit will cost 3,900 tenge—about €7.3. Processing it directly at the border will cost 7,600 tenge—about €14.3. Deportation is предусмотрена in the absence of a permit - the FIS states.

Kazakhstan has set up over 50 checkpoints on the border with Russia to prevent fuel export

They уточнюють that the system will initially operate at airports, and by mid-December also on international railway routes and in ports. At the same time, Russians will have to create a digital profile with biometric data under the control of Kazakh special services.

The permit will be valid for 180 days, but it will be possible to stay in Kazakhstan for no more than 90 days. For Astana, this is also a good way to earn money from Russians leaving the Russian Federation out of fear of mobilization, the war, and "SVO"-phobia. After the start of the full-scale invasion, Kazakhstan became one of the destinations for Russians seeking opportunities to leave, work, or do business outside Russia. Now this flow will bring direct revenue to the Kazakh state - the statement says.

The FIS adds that the process is not limited to Kazakhstan. At a meeting of the leaders of Central Asia and Azerbaijan in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov proposed creating a single tourist visa for foreigners. For the region, this means more of its own rules and less dependence on Russia.

We would like to remind you

At a forum in Omsk proposed "freezing" the Russian-Ukrainian war. He also called Ukrainians and Russians "brotherly peoples" and expressed condolences over the deaths.

Kremlin rejected Tokayev's proposal to "freeze" the war against Ukraine