Russian propaganda has launched yet another information campaign, attempting to justify the terrorist drone strike on central Odesa on November 18. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Kremlin-controlled resources created to influence the Ukrainian audience are spreading contradictory versions of the tragedy: some blame the alleged "operation of Ukrainian air defense," while others construct conspiracy theories claiming that "Ukraine is striking its own citizens" in order to derail or complicate diplomatic processes.

In fact, no propaganda fabrications can conceal the main point: in the middle of the day, Russia deliberately and brutally attacked a residential area and civilian infrastructure in the center of a large city with drones, resulting in deaths and injuries. Moreover, the enemy launched repeat strikes when rescuers and police officers had already arrived at the scene - the CCD states.

They add that claims about the "operation of air defense" or conspiracy theories about "self-shelling" are a typical tactic used by the Russian Federation after every high-profile war crime.

Let us remind you

As a result of a triple attack by Russian drones on Odesa's historic center on November 18, 2026, four people were killed. Another nine residents sustained injuries of varying severity.

"There were three blocks left to the office" — a television channel producer was killed during the morning attack in Odesa