In Kyiv region, Monday, November 23, has been declared a Day of Mourning for the victims of the Russian attack that occurred on November 22. State flags will be flown at half-mast throughout the region, and entertainment events will be restricted. Timur Tkachenko reported this, UNN writes.

Details

According to the official, the Day of Mourning was declared as a sign of grief for the people who died as a result of another Russian strike on the Kyiv region.

State Flags of Ukraine will be flown at half-mast in all settlements across the region. In addition, restrictions on entertainment events will be in effect in the region.

Residents of Kyiv region urged to refrain from playing loud music

Tkachenko appealed to the region's residents, asking them to show understanding regarding the mourning measures and to limit loud music.

He also expressed his condolences to the families who lost loved ones as a result of the Russian attack.

I express my sincere condolences to every family that has suffered a loss. Eternal memory to all those who died – the official noted.

The Day of Mourning in Kyiv region will last on November 23.

In Dymer, the body of a third person was recovered from beneath the rubble of a destroyed building