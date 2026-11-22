In the settlement of Dymer, Kyiv region, rescuers found the bodies of three people killed under the rubble of a destroyed residential building. Among the victims are a woman born in 1978 and a teenager born in 2008. The search operation is complicated by constant air-raid alerts and the threat of repeated Russian strikes. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports this, UNN writes.

Details

According to rescuers, the identities of two of the three victims have been established so far. The details concerning the third victim are being clarified.

Units of the State Emergency Service continue to dismantle the destroyed structures of the building and inspect the rubble, under which people may be trapped.

Due to regular air-raid alerts, rescuers are forced to periodically suspend operations to protect personnel from possible repeat attacks.

The search operation in Dymer continues

Heavy engineering equipment has been brought in to clear the rubble, helping remove damaged building structures.

State Emergency Service units, dog handlers, bomb disposal experts and psychologists are working at the site, providing assistance to those affected and their relatives.

Rescuers continue searching for people under the rubble. Final information about the consequences of the building’s destruction is being clarified.

The number of people killed in the Russian strike in the Kyiv region has risen, the State Emergency Service reports