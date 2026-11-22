Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The number of people killed in the Kyiv region by the Russian strike on November 22 has risen to 2, including an 18-year-old young man. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this, according to UNN.

Details

Another 4 people, including a child, were injured. Rescuers are searching for 11 people, including 2 children, who cannot be reached.

In addition to rescuers, SESU psychologists are working at the site of the strike.

Background

On Sunday, November 22, a Russian strike destroyed an entrance of a five-story building in Vyshhorod district.

Rescue workers are currently continuing to clear the rubble caused by the Russian strike. In addition, UNN reported that 15 people were missing, including two children: a 12-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy.