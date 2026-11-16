Johnny Depp has returned to the top of the box office for the first time in 8 years – the new film has already grossed $42 million

American actor Johnny Depp has returned to the top spot at the U.S. box office with "Ebenezer," his first major studio film in eight years. The movie earned $42 million worldwide during its opening weekend. This was reported by the Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

The Paramount Pictures film topped the U.S. box office with approximately $19 million in ticket sales. It was shown in 3,535 theaters and earned an additional $23 million from 63 international markets.

This marks an important stage in Depp's career following his prolonged conflict with his former wife Amber Heard and the court proceedings that affected his standing in Hollywood.

Audiences supported Depp's comeback

According to PostTrak survey results, 51% of moviegoers said Johnny Depp himself was the main reason they went to the cinema. At the same time, 65% of respondents said they would definitely recommend the film to friends.

The film, based on the works of Charles Dickens, was directed by Ti West. Alongside Depp, the movie stars Rupert Grint, Daisy Ridley, Sam Claflin, and Andrea Riseborough.

Despite its success with audiences, critics received the film more cautiously—it has a 52% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Depp's next film, the thriller "Day Drinker," is scheduled for release in March 2027.

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