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Meeting of the US, China and Russia: Zelenskyy fears "Yalta 2.0" - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1588 views

The President of Ukraine warned against a new division of spheres of influence between the US, China and Russia. He considers the format most beneficial to Moscow.

Meeting of the US, China and Russia: Zelenskyy fears "Yalta 2.0" - media

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy fears an attempt to establish a new division of spheres of influence as a result of the upcoming meeting between the United States, China and Russia, similar to what happened as a result of the 1945 Yalta Conference. This is reported by Rapporteur, according to UNN.

Details

While speaking with journalists, he emphasized that he would not want a repetition of the scenario he called "Yalta 2, 3, 4." According to him, the world today is different from what it was during World War II.

Today we have a different world, a fragmented world that is very different from the world of World War II, both before and after it. A completely different technological world. Therefore, I think it is impossible simply to carry out such a redistribution among the three (the United States, Russia and China — Ed.). Although Russia wants this very much

— Zelenskyy noted.

He added that the Russians are most interested in this meeting, as they consider it an advantage for themselves. At the same time, according to him, China is the least interested in it.

I simply do not see any benefit for China, and I clearly see the advantage of this format for Russia

— Zelenskyy said.

Context

U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff proposed that Russia hold a trilateral meeting with China's participation next month to discuss a plan to end the war in Ukraine.

The proposal is for U.S. President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping to meet and reach a settlement regarding Ukraine.

Oleksii Buriachenko, president of the International Institute for Security Studies, said in a comment to UNN that only the Kremlin is interested in the potential trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and China. In particular, this would be aimed at raising the possibility of resolving Russia's war against Ukraine without the participation of Kyiv and Europe. Instead, other issues remain priorities for the United States and China.

To remind you

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's aide, Yury Ushakov, said that representatives of European countries would not participate in the trilateral technical talks between Ukraine, the United States and Russia, which are scheduled to take place next month.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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