Merz urged Trump to hold talks with Putin on Ukraine "without surprises"

On Friday, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz urged U.S. President Donald Trump not to allow any surprises during the talks expected next week with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Ukraine in China. Reuters reports, according to UNN.

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"Some here in Dublin fear that this could turn into a ‘second Anchorage moment,’" Merz said, referring to the Trump–Putin summit in Anchorage, which European leaders viewed as a potentially pivotal moment in efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

That is why I want to clearly convey our message to the United States: please, no surprises. Continue to act as part of the ‘team Europe’ and the ‘team Ukraine’ - Merz emphasized.

Merz is seeking a commitment from EU leaders to support Ukraine as part of negotiations on the European Union’s long-term budget.

According to him, the proposal has received broad support, although an agreement is still a long way off.

Following meetings between U.S. and Russian representatives in Abu Dhabi this week, Merz said that the start of full-fledged peace talks is expected in the coming weeks, with Europe participating for the first time.

He rejected Russia’s calls for Europe’s security architecture to be made a central topic of the negotiations, arguing that such a system already exists in the form of NATO.

The upcoming negotiations should focus on one key question: within which system will Ukraine’s security be guaranteed after peace is achieved? However, first we have to achieve that peace ourselves - Merz added.

Germany considers talks between Merz and Putin possible