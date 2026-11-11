Following the talks on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, the likelihood of contact between German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and the dictator of the russian federation, vladimir putin, has increased. Die Zeit reports this, UNN writes.

Now in Abu Dhabi, we have reached an understanding on the main principles of the agreement. This understanding will now also be brought to the attention of the president of russia, and negotiations can develop on this basis - said German government representative Stefan Kornelius.

Earlier, the kremlin said that putin was open to contacts with the European Union, as well as with Merz.

The German chancellor himself said that he would not refuse to meet with putin if, for example, he came to Miami for the G20 summit in December.

Friedrich Merz said that he would not avoid talking to putin if he came to the G20 summit. The presence of the russian leader has not yet been confirmed.

Update

On November 11, two-day peace talks involving Ukraine, the United States, and the russian federation concluded in Abu Dhabi. The second day of talks lasted about two hours.

As reported by the government’s Center for Strategic Communications, the parties had reportedly discussed the possibility of a large-scale exchange of prisoners of war in a 1,000-for-1,000 or 1,500-for-1,500 format the previous day. And today, November 11, the participants reportedly planned to discuss de-escalation, the safety of navigation in the Black Sea, energy, and other military issues.

The second day of talks in Abu Dhabi was expected to address the issue of territories, Politico reported.