KEYSTONE / URS FLUEELER

U.S. Special Envoy Jared Kushner said that preparations had begun for the agenda of the next multilateral meeting aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, which is expected to take place soon. He also emphasized that "any final peace agreement must be agreed upon by both Russia and Ukraine," reports UNN.

This morning, Steve Witkoff and I spoke with Yuri Ushakov to discuss the progress achieved and the next steps in the peace process. We also had a productive conversation with representatives of Ukraine and our European partners — in particular, national security advisers from Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Poland and Italy, as well as representatives of the EU and NATO - Kushner said.

According to him, they discussed how to facilitate direct dialogue between Europe and Russia, which has effectively been absent over the past four years. It is important that both sides be able to hear each other's concerns and proposals directly while working to create a more stable and secure future for Europe.

In addition, we have begun preparing the agenda for the next multilateral meeting, which we plan to hold soon - Kushner emphasized.

According to the U.S. special envoy, the discussions centered on a key question: how to end this terrible war and create a postwar security system that minimizes the likelihood of new conflicts arising in the future?

NATO will remain an important pillar of European security. Our goal is to build on the institutions and agreements already in place in Europe, strengthening security commitments, communication, transparency and de-escalation mechanisms to ensure the durability of the peace achieved. When Steve and I began this work a year ago, we identified that a successful outcome for Ukraine should be its emergence as a sovereign, secure and prosperous state that freely determines its own future - Kushner added.

The U.S. special envoy added that, through close cooperation with Ukraine and our European partners over the past year, significant progress had been made in realizing this vision, based on three main areas:

1. Reliable and credible security guarantees to protect Ukraine from possible aggression in the future.

2. A path to EU membership that secures Ukraine's long-term future in Europe.

3. A comprehensive postwar prosperity plan developed jointly with our European partners, the World Bank and other parties, aimed at supporting Ukraine's financial stability, reconstruction, investment attraction and long-term economic growth.

Taken together, these elements can provide Ukraine with the strength, security, freedom and confidence necessary to discuss the remaining difficult issues with Russia and build a better future for its people. Any final peace agreement must be agreed upon by both Russia and Ukraine. Although much of the public discussion has focused on the differences between the sides, positive and constructive ideas continue to emerge during serious negotiations taking place out of the public eye. This exchange of views helps us explore possible solutions and narrow the existing differences - Kushner noted.

However, he said, serious challenges remain, and reaching a final agreement will require making difficult decisions.

Nevertheless, we are making progress — in close coordination with Russia, Ukraine and Europe — toward an outcome that will allow us to end this war, strengthen European security and lay the foundation for lasting peace - the U.S. special envoy concluded.

Witkoff, after his visit to Moscow, announced an agreement on the next trilateral meeting