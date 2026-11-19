U.S. Special Envoy Jared Kushner said that russia agrees to provide Ukraine with security guarantees modeled on Article 5 of NATO. Kushner made the statement following the Coalition of the Willing meeting, UNN reports.

Details

"This is a very important breakthrough that we have managed to achieve. And I think we have managed to make the Russians accept this concept, under which any security guarantees for Ukraine would be based on Article 5. And I think this is related at least to what the Russians are saying, namely that their intention is for there to be no more war in the future after this war ends. And I know that there is a great deal of skepticism and disbelief in russia regarding this concept. But that is precisely why it is important to restore dialogue between Europe and russia, to let people discuss this, to let them hear one another. The last time, as far as I know, they spoke was more than four years ago, and I think that a lot has changed in four years; war changes people, and, you know, perhaps the essence is the same, or perhaps it is different. But I think this is something on which we must not rely solely on trust and intentions," Kushner said.

He added that it is necessary to work on what the system of incentives and interests should be in order to be confident.

"Any agreement we reach will, you know, be adhered to and monitored. There will be enormous deterrence measures and significant consequences if it is violated. And so we all need to work together on what exactly this should be. And I will say from America's perspective: providing security guarantees similar to Article 5 is truly a very serious step. And I think President Trump is open to this. But, obviously, it must serve America's interests. And we also have to make sure that this is part of a broader security package. In the sense that what we discussed today with the \"Coalition of the Willing,\" and the work that was done last year and that we continue to update, must all proceed together. And, obviously, today Ukraine is a different Ukraine from the one that was attacked before. I think they have demonstrated their resilience and their strength; they have evolved enormously to now become one of the best armies in the world, and this will be a very critical element," Kushner added.

Let us recall

U.S. President's Representative Jared Kushner, following talks in Berlin in the format of the \"Coalition of the Willing,\" stated that Donald Trump was convinced after the trilateral meeting that \"peace is achievable.\"