Khmara called on the E5 countries to transfer 10% of their air defense missile stocks to Ukraine

$45.200.1550.580.14
ukenru
09:17 PM • 1846 views
Zelenskyy reported that the Russians struck one of the universities and residential neighborhoods in Kyiv with a ballistic missileVideo
06:53 PM • 10578 views
The Council of the EU allocates €4.7 billion in compensation to member states for supporting Ukraine
Exclusive
05:53 PM • 14469 views
"Ukrainian athletes will not go there" — Bidnyi on Ukraine's participation in the 2030 World Weightlifting Championships in Moscow
05:13 PM • 14639 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees extending martial law and mobilization in Ukraine
04:53 PM • 14609 views
The enemy struck Kharkiv; there are fatalities and casualties
Exclusive
October 26, 02:03 PM • 20992 views
The European Business Association records an increase in companies’ preparatory work for employing veterans
October 26, 12:54 PM • 20191 views
Russians destroyed the last "Epicentr" in Kharkiv — mayorPhoto
Exclusive
October 26, 12:15 PM • 31137 views
Businesses can challenge the new reservation restrictions: a lawyer explained what to do
October 26, 11:48 AM • 18732 views
Ukraine has been waiting for almost a month for Hegseth's signature on missiles for Patriot systems — Zelenskyy
October 26, 11:27 AM • 18164 views
General Staff confirmed the striking of Russian facilities producing missile components
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+11°
0m/s
88%
754mm
Popular news
From China to Germany: HUR identified foreign equipment at Russian ballistic missile production facilitiesOctober 26, 11:54 AM • 15762 views
Chris Brown was sentenced to eight months suspended for assaulting a producer in LondonOctober 26, 01:49 PM • 14056 views
The first "Ukrainian clásico" of the season — the announcement of the Ukrainian Cup round of 16October 26, 02:28 PM • 20154 views
Changes to animal protection are being prepared in Ukraine - will punishment for cruelty become more effectiveOctober 26, 03:24 PM • 17247 views
Autogas is rapidly becoming more expensive, while diesel has crossed the UAH 100 mark: what is happening to fuel prices05:06 PM • 12825 views
Publications
Autogas is rapidly becoming more expensive, while diesel has crossed the UAH 100 mark: what is happening to fuel prices05:06 PM • 12935 views
Changes to animal protection are being prepared in Ukraine - will punishment for cruelty become more effectiveOctober 26, 03:24 PM • 17365 views
The first "Ukrainian clásico" of the season — the announcement of the Ukrainian Cup round of 16October 26, 02:28 PM • 20267 views
Businesses can challenge the new reservation restrictions: a lawyer explained what to do
Exclusive
October 26, 12:15 PM • 31137 views
What is spina bifida, and are there ways to prevent it? A doctor explains
Exclusive
October 25, 01:58 PM • 65593 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Ihor Terekhov
Sébastien Lecornu
Andriy Shevchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
France
Spain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actor Walter Koenig of the cult TV series "Star Trek" has died09:20 PM • 772 views
Lamine Yamal has been named the best young player in the world for the third time Photo09:10 PM • 924 views
Chris Brown was sentenced to eight months suspended for assaulting a producer in LondonOctober 26, 01:49 PM • 14182 views
Nicki Minaj, wearing a Gucci outfit, supported Trump at a campaign rallyVideoOctober 26, 08:00 AM • 34368 views
Jay-Z may become the headliner of the 2027 Super Bowl – media reportsOctober 25, 08:18 PM • 37262 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Technology
Series
IRIS-T
Diia (service)

Khmara called on the E5 countries to transfer 10% of their air defense missile stocks to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 664 views

The Defense Minister called on Germany, Britain, France, Poland and Italy to transfer 10% of their stocks of interceptor missiles. Ukraine is also asking for man-portable air-defense systems and funding for the joint production of drones.

Khmara called on the E5 countries to transfer 10% of their air defense missile stocks to Ukraine

Ukraine's Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara addressed representatives of the defense ministries of the E5 countries: Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Poland, and Italy. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported this, UNN writes.

The first critical priority is air defense. Ukraine already has contracts for the future delivery of interceptor missiles and is offering partners an exchange: to transfer some missiles from their existing stocks now in exchange for deliveries that are to reach Ukraine later

- the statement said.

Yevhenii Khmara called on partners to consider transferring 10% of their available interceptor stocks to Ukraine, including missiles for Patriot and IRIS-T systems, which Ukraine is contracting using an EU loan. Such a decision would quickly strengthen the protection of Ukrainian cities and set an example for other partners.

Man-portable air-defense systems are equally critically needed to counter jet-powered drones. Ukraine is counting on financing for new procurements and on the transfer of systems from partners' existing stocks.

The second priority is unmanned systems. Ukrainian manufacturers can double drone production in 2027. Timely funding is needed for this.

We propose not simply increasing procurement, but scaling up the joint production of Ukrainian drones in other countries. This will make it possible to increase production and provide Ukraine with the drones it needs. In addition, it will strengthen the defense capabilities of our partners

- Yevhenii Khmara emphasized.

The minister stressed that Ukraine seeks a just and lasting peace. Achieving peace requires strength, a readiness to defend oneself, and decisions made in a timely manner. The task is to ensure that Ukraine has the necessary weapons when they are needed.

Ukraine and Moldova signed an agreement on military-technical cooperation26.10.26, 20:21 • 2418 views

Olga Rozgon

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
MIM-104 Patriot
European Union
IRIS-T
France
Great Britain
Italy
Germany
Ukraine
Poland