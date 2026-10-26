Khmara called on the E5 countries to transfer 10% of their air defense missile stocks to Ukraine

Ukraine's Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara addressed representatives of the defense ministries of the E5 countries: Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Poland, and Italy. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported this, UNN writes.

The first critical priority is air defense. Ukraine already has contracts for the future delivery of interceptor missiles and is offering partners an exchange: to transfer some missiles from their existing stocks now in exchange for deliveries that are to reach Ukraine later - the statement said.

Yevhenii Khmara called on partners to consider transferring 10% of their available interceptor stocks to Ukraine, including missiles for Patriot and IRIS-T systems, which Ukraine is contracting using an EU loan. Such a decision would quickly strengthen the protection of Ukrainian cities and set an example for other partners.

Man-portable air-defense systems are equally critically needed to counter jet-powered drones. Ukraine is counting on financing for new procurements and on the transfer of systems from partners' existing stocks.

The second priority is unmanned systems. Ukrainian manufacturers can double drone production in 2027. Timely funding is needed for this.

We propose not simply increasing procurement, but scaling up the joint production of Ukrainian drones in other countries. This will make it possible to increase production and provide Ukraine with the drones it needs. In addition, it will strengthen the defense capabilities of our partners - Yevhenii Khmara emphasized.

The minister stressed that Ukraine seeks a just and lasting peace. Achieving peace requires strength, a readiness to defend oneself, and decisions made in a timely manner. The task is to ensure that Ukraine has the necessary weapons when they are needed.

Ukraine and Moldova signed an agreement on military-technical cooperation