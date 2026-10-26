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Ukraine and Moldova signed an agreement on military-technical cooperation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

Ukraine will share combat experience, technologies, and knowledge in the field of defense with Moldova. The agreement provides for joint projects and will remain in effect for five years.

Ukraine and Moldova signed an agreement on military-technical cooperation

Ukraine will share combat experience, technologies, and practical knowledge in the field of defense with Moldova. The countries also plan to develop joint defense projects. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

It is noted that Ukraine’s experience in countering threats can help partners better prepare for modern threats. Ukraine is ready to share technologies and practical knowledge about how weapons systems operate and how to organize effective defense.

It was specifically to develop such cooperation that Ukraine’s Minister of Defense Yevhenii Khmara and Moldova’s Minister of Defense Anatolie Nosatîi signed an Agreement on military-technical cooperation in Kyiv.

Ukraine has experience that cannot be gained through training exercises. We are ready to share this knowledge with our partners, helping them better understand the capabilities of equipment and use it more effectively. We are already helping Moldova with consultations on developing air defense. Our task is to strengthen our own defense and help our partners become more resilient to modern threats

- Yevhenii Khmara emphasized.

The agreement covers, in particular:

  • the modernization, repair, and maintenance of military equipment;
    • the exchange of experience in the fields of engineering infrastructure, logistics, personnel protection, and critical infrastructure;
      • the training and education of specialists;
        • the testing of military products and the exchange of experience regarding development and procurement;
          • joint research and development projects in the field of military production;
            • the development of capabilities in the areas of cyber defense and airspace protection.

              The agreement was concluded for five years, with the possibility of automatic extension. Its implementation will not affect the neutral status of the Republic of Moldova enshrined in the Constitution

              - the Ministry of Defense added.

              Prime Minister of Moldova arrived in Kyiv for talks26.10.26, 10:28 • 3844 views

              Olga Rozgon

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