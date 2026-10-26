Prime Minister of Moldova arrived in Kyiv for talks

Prime Minister of Moldova Vasile Tofan arrived in Kyiv at the head of a government delegation. The Moldovan government reported this on October 26, UNN writes.

Prime Minister Vasile Tofan is on a working visit to Kyiv, Ukraine, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development Vladimir Bolea, Defense Minister Anatolie Nosatîi, and Energy Minister Dorin Junghietu - the Moldovan government reported.

During the visit, the Moldovan prime minister, as stated, will meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Serhii Koretskyi. "The prime ministers will discuss strengthening bilateral relations, developing economic and trade cooperation, regional security, and the European path of the two countries," the statement said.

"The visit program also includes a meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as well as a discussion with Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk," the report said.

According to reports, Tofan will participate together with his Ukrainian counterpart in the International Economic Forum in Kyiv, dedicated to investment opportunities and the development of economic cooperation. Also, during his visit to Ukraine, the Prime Minister of Moldova will discuss with representatives of the business community the development of economic partnership and the expansion of trade relations between the two countries.

Supplement

As NewsMaker notes, Vasile Tofan previously said that the Moldovan government was considering the possibility of purchasing gas from Ukraine. At the same time, according to the Moldovan prime minister, Ukraine would sell the gas at the market price. He said the price could be reduced if Moldova agreed to purchase it for a longer term. In the case of a one-time purchase of gas for current needs, it would be necessary to pay the market price or a price close to it.