Over the past day, the Russian army lost another 2,310 servicemen, bringing the total combat personnel losses of the Russian Federation since the start of the full-scale invasion to approximately 1,637,170. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed dozens of armored vehicles and artillery systems, as well as more than a thousand drones. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

According to the military command, on November 21, Russian occupiers lost 2 tanks, 39 armored combat vehicles, 66 artillery systems, and 6 multiple rocket launchers.

In addition, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,392 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, 6 ground robotic systems, 243 vehicles and fuel tanks, as well as 4 pieces of special equipment.

Total losses of the Russian army

As of November 22, 2026, since the beginning of the full-scale war, Russia has lost 12,487 tanks, 25,923 armored combat vehicles, 52,661 artillery systems, and 2,295 multiple rocket launchers.

The enemy's losses also include 1,767 air defense systems, 452 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 616,803 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, 5,278 cruise missiles, and 3,209 ground robotic systems.

In addition, the Russian army has lost 35 ships and boats, 2 submarines, 178,062 vehicles and fuel tanks, as well as 4,925 pieces of special equipment.

The General Staff emphasizes that data on the enemy's losses continues to be уточнювати.

In Krasnodar, a building of the Russian Guard's main administration likely caught fire after a drone attack