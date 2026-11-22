In Russia's Krasnodar, on the night of November 22, following a drone attack, the building of the Main Directorate of the Russian National Guard in Krasnodar Krai was allegedly hit. Local residents reported a fire and the smell of burning, while OSINT analysts identified the likely site of the blaze. ASTRA reported this, UNN writes.

Details

According to the publication, a specialist analyzed a photograph taken by a local resident and a video recording by an eyewitness, which was published by the Exilenova+ monitoring channel.

Based on these materials, the analyst identified the likely address of the fire as 70 Cherkaska Street, Krasnodar.

Previously, military unit No. 3702, which belonged to the 47th Separate Operational Brigade, was located at this address. The Main Directorate of the Russian National Guard in Krasnodar Krai is currently based there.

What is known about the nighttime attack on Krasnodar

On the night of November 22, city residents reported the smell of burning and published photographs of smoke.

At the same time, Krasnodar airport temporarily restricted the arrival and departure of aircraft.

Sirens with the warning signal "Attention everyone!" also sounded in the city.

Local authorities said they had repelled a drone attack, but did not comment on reports of the fire or possible damage to the Russian National Guard building.

At present, information about a strike on the facility of the Russian security agency is based on OSINT analysis and has not been officially confirmed.

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