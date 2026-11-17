President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine needs additional F-16s to protect its skies more effectively, and also called on partners to fulfill the commitments made at the NATO summit in Ankara regarding the allocation of €8 billion to Kyiv. Zelenskyy said this ahead of the Ramstein meeting, UNN reports.

Our F-16s. You know that the F-16 is a powerful fighter jet, but it also requires a great deal of maintenance. It has to spend a lot of time on the ground being repaired and prepared for new flights. This means that the F-16s we currently have—the ones shooting down Russian "Shaheds" and missiles—spend a lot of time being repaired instead of flying. So we need more fighter jets, more F-16s. Let us work together to make this happen - Zelenskyy said.

He added that Ukraine is working persistently to ensure that Gripen aircraft take to the skies over Ukraine as soon as possible, and is also working "toward the day when Ukraine will also be able to purchase and fly Rafale fighter jets".

The President also emphasized the need to implement the declaration of the Ankara summit, which provides for an additional €8 billion for Ukraine this year—funding that would help close the gap in this year's military budget.

We remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that, together with a team of diplomats and negotiators, they had identified priorities for the next meeting in Berlin this week—with European and American partners—and the formats for talks with the Russians.