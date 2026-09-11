The "Tottenham" coach confirmed Mudryk's injury

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Roberto De Zerbi confirmed the injury to Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk. This was reported by the Spurs’ press service, according to UNN.

It was a silly injury for Mudryk, and we hope that he can return as quickly as possible—for his sake as well as ours. For his sake, because he has suffered too much, and for ours, because we have lost one player—an important player - De Zerbi said.

He added that Mudryk played 20 minutes in Nottingham, put in a good performance, but that this is a completely normal process when a player has not taken the field for a long time.

He felt pain in his ankle. Then, two days later, he underwent a medical examination, and we found out what the problem was. But after a long layoff, we knew that this could happen. A silly injury, but we are not fools. When we signed Mudryk, we already knew that it would be difficult for him to return as a fully-fledged player - the coach added.

Additional information

Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk of English club Chelsea joined another London club, Tottenham Hotspur, on loan.

The Ukrainian made his debut for the Spurs on September 5 in a match against Nottingham Forest, coming on as a substitute in the 76th minute for Mathys Tel.

The media reported that Mudryk was "out" for 6–8, which theoretically makes his participation in matches for the Ukraine national team impossible, as they will begin their Nations League campaign on September 25 with a match against Hungary.

Recall

Ukrainian footballer Mykhailo Mudryk stated that his temporary suspension had been canceled and that his focus would be on returning to football.