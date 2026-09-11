$44.550.0951.760.23
ukenru
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 8458 views
Rain and almost summer-like heat — what weather to expect in Ukraine tomorrow
01:20 PM • 12469 views
Metropolitan Tikhon, who is Putin’s spiritual mentor, was served a notice of suspicion in absentia
12:50 PM • 15361 views
"Forrest Gump" case: court sets bail of UAH 300 million for MP Vadym Stolar
11:51 AM • 15590 views
Russia is investing significant resources in information and psychological operations to make Ukraine and Poland perceive each other as enemies — Fire Point CEO
11:42 AM • 13966 views
Russia may exhaust its resources for the war against Ukraine by 2028 — HUR
10:53 AM • 13362 views
Seven support packages and credit guarantees worth over $400 million — Canada announces a new tranche of aid for Ukraine
10:43 AM • 12798 views
Delays once again: how the next court hearings in the Odrex doctors’ case did (not) take place 
10:38 AM • 11325 views
The EU approved a €6.1 billion loan for Ukraine for weapons
09:35 AM • 10172 views
Ukrainian forces attacked a chemical plant in Volgograd, Russia, with FP-5 "Flamingo" missiles.
September 11, 08:54 AM • 10635 views
Russian strikes on petrol stations in Kyiv: two people killed, others injured
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+21°
1.9m/s
40%
753mm
Popular news
Russia continues strikes on Ukraine despite Trump's statements about negotiations - CNNSeptember 11, 05:51 AM • 4564 views
Russians struck gas stations in two districts of KyivPhotoVideoSeptember 11, 07:14 AM • 21393 views
25 years of the September 11 tragedy: what happened and what changed in the world10:06 AM • 24893 views
The BEB reform has not changed its approach to business: companies continue to face pressure from the Bureau10:20 AM • 22681 views
Angelina Jolie revealed who pays for her humanitarian trips to Ukraine12:44 PM • 12227 views
Publications
The BEB reform has not changed its approach to business: companies continue to face pressure from the Bureau10:20 AM • 22868 views
25 years of the September 11 tragedy: what happened and what changed in the world10:06 AM • 25084 views
Ukraine's partners in the Freyja anti-ballistic program are working on its implementation 24/7 — Fire Point CEOSeptember 10, 02:49 PM • 51419 views
逃避司法：Odrex 医生案件的审理如何被拖延，以及是否正在准备新的陷阱September 10, 10:12 AM • 64489 views
UAV certification in Ukraine: how a drone goes from development to operationPhotoSeptember 10, 10:02 AM • 66581 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Iryna Terekh
Vitali Klitschko
Iryna Mudra
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
New York City
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Angelina Jolie revealed who pays for her humanitarian trips to Ukraine12:44 PM • 12400 views
Jennifer Lawrence finally joined Instagram and immediately threatened to delete her account because of negative commentsSeptember 11, 02:06 AM • 33835 views
Angelina Jolie revealed the main rule in raising her 6 children with Brad PittPhotoSeptember 11, 12:05 AM • 36197 views
Schwarzenegger reunited with his ex-wife 5 years after their divorce; their daughter shared a photoPhotoSeptember 10, 11:07 PM • 34988 views
Charlie Hunnam revealed an unusual rule his partner established after nearly 20 years togetherSeptember 10, 10:06 PM • 32277 views
Actual
Pantsir missile system
Heating
The Times
MIM-104 Patriot
Cruise missile

The "Tottenham" coach confirmed Mudryk's injury

Kyiv • UNN

 • 238 views

Mudryk injured his ankle after making his debut for "Tottenham" and will be out for six to eight weeks. De Zerbi called the injury unexpected.

The "Tottenham" coach confirmed Mudryk's injury

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Roberto De Zerbi confirmed the injury to Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk. This was reported by the Spurs’ press service, according to UNN.  

It was a silly injury for Mudryk, and we hope that he can return as quickly as possible—for his sake as well as ours. For his sake, because he has suffered too much, and for ours, because we have lost one player—an important player

- De Zerbi said.

He added that Mudryk played 20 minutes in Nottingham, put in a good performance, but that this is a completely normal process when a player has not taken the field for a long time. 

He felt pain in his ankle. Then, two days later, he underwent a medical examination, and we found out what the problem was. But after a long layoff, we knew that this could happen. A silly injury, but we are not fools. When we signed Mudryk, we already knew that it would be difficult for him to return as a fully-fledged player

- the coach added.

Additional information

Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk of English club Chelsea joined another London club, Tottenham Hotspur, on loan. 

The Ukrainian made his debut for the Spurs on September 5 in a match against Nottingham Forest, coming on as a substitute in the 76th minute for Mathys Tel. 

The media reported that Mudryk was "out" for 6–8, which theoretically makes his participation in matches for the Ukraine national team impossible, as they will begin their Nations League campaign on September 25 with a match against Hungary. 

Recall

Ukrainian footballer Mykhailo Mudryk stated that his temporary suspension had been canceled and that his focus would be on returning to football. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
Hungary
Ukraine