He Created the Fashion of Independent Ukraine: Co-Founder of Ukrainian Fashion Week Dies

Designer Serhii Byzov

At the age of 57, Ukrainian designer Serhiy Byzov, who was one of the founders of Ukrainian Fashion Week, has died, UNN reports, citing the official Ukrainian Fashion Week page on Instagram.

Ukrainian designer Serhiy Byzov has passed away. Together with Iryna Danylevska and Volodymyr Nechyporuk, he was one of the founders of Ukrainian Fashion Week. Our condolences to Serhiy's family and loved ones and to Ukraine's entire fashion community - the statement said.

Creating the fashion of independent Ukraine

Ukrainian Fashion Week co-founder Iryna Danylevska called the news of Serhiy Byzov's death "a wound in the heart" and added that she would remember the shows of his collections, the quality of which is still impressive.

It seems I have already grown accustomed to bad news. But every new one is a wound in the heart. Serhiy Byzov has died. A talented designer. The one who created the fashion of independent Ukraine. The one with whom we conceived Ukrainian Fashion Week. I will remember that night in the smoke-filled kitchen where Volodymyr Nechyporuk and I were on Desiatynna Street, when Ukrainian Fashion Week was actually born—its concept, rules, and format. I will remember the shows of Serhiy's collections, the quality of which is still impressive. I will remember our work at l'Officiel. Thank you, Serhiy, for the "standard" you always maintained. I will remember... - Danylevska wrote.

Background

According to Forbes, Serhiy Byzov was born in Kryvyi Rih. He graduated from the Kryvyi Rih Mining Institute and worked at a local fashion house. In 1992, he opened the first private atelier in Kryvyi Rih, and later an atelier in Moscow, where he presented his first collections. Byzov lived and worked in Kyiv, became one of the authors of the idea of holding "Fashion Seasons" in Ukraine, and founded his own atelier, "Serhiy Byzov."