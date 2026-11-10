He Created the Fashion of Independent Ukraine: Co-Founder of Ukrainian Fashion Week Dies

$45.410.0950.820.17
ukenru
02:16 PM • 6968 views
Offices of the Freyja anti-ballistic project may be opened in Denmark and Norway - Zelenskyy
02:05 PM • 8174 views
Sybiga will meet with the South Korean foreign minister in Paris to normalize relations — source
Exclusive
01:43 PM • 9126 views
Russia is preparing strikes on food industry enterprises in Ukraine — source
01:24 PM • 14346 views
From deportation to training soldiers: Lubinets reveals three stages of Russia’s policy toward Ukrainian childrenVideo
01:16 PM • 10778 views
Fico accused Merz of "blackmail" — what Ukraine and the EU budget have to do with it
01:00 PM • 13857 views
Trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi have concluded for today and will resume on November 11
11:34 AM • 15637 views
The U.S. sees a "real shot" for progress toward a peaceful settlement as talks begin in Abu Dhabi — media
10:33 AM • 24805 views
Zelenskyy is counting on productive talks in Abu Dhabi – expects a briefing from the negotiators
09:54 AM • 29656 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in 8 regions: where there are power outages and where the situation is most difficult
November 10, 08:42 AM • 37161 views
Trilateral talks between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia have begun in Abu Dhabi
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
It has become known what time the trilateral talks between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia will begin in Abu DhabiNovember 10, 05:36 AM • 17186 views
Robert De Niro’s former partner and "227" star Toukie Smith has diedNovember 10, 05:53 AM • 46321 views
Rubio to meet with Sybiha amid talks in Abu DhabiNovember 10, 06:40 AM • 39921 views
How does the ECtHR protect the families of deceased patients after criminal cases are closed due to the expiry of the statute of limitations? 09:50 AM • 36196 views
Europeans issued a joint statement after meeting with Ukraine and the United States in Abu Dhabi — they mentioned the post-war security architecture10:07 AM • 19458 views
Publications
From deportation to training soldiers: Lubinets reveals three stages of Russia’s policy toward Ukrainian childrenVideo01:24 PM • 14371 views
No postponement for rear-area personnel and reinstatement for the SBU and HUR — how Zelenskyy proposes changing the declaration rules12:43 PM • 13182 views
How does the ECtHR protect the families of deceased patients after criminal cases are closed due to the expiry of the statute of limitations? 09:50 AM • 36396 views
Europe Is Learning to Wage War from Ukraine: How Ukrainian Experience Is Changing the Security Architecture
Exclusive
November 10, 06:20 AM • 57717 views
Minus $6.6 billion and a new wave of price hikes: how Russian attacks have hit Ukraine’s economyNovember 9, 04:19 PM • 71356 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Marco Rubio
Mette Frederiksen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Europe
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
He Created the Fashion of Independent Ukraine: Co-Founder of Ukrainian Fashion Week DiesVideo02:44 PM • 1452 views
Robert De Niro’s former partner and "227" star Toukie Smith has diedNovember 10, 05:53 AM • 46495 views
The director of "Superman" and "Guardians of the Galaxy," James Gunn, is stepping down from leading DC Studios following a change in ownership of Warner BrosNovember 10, 05:06 AM • 56047 views
Trump himself held the briefing due to the absence of the press secretary and clashed with journalists over PutinVideoNovember 10, 03:05 AM • 54503 views
Penélope Cruz explained why she gave up life in the United States for Madrid and her familyNovember 10, 02:05 AM • 51982 views
Actual
Heating
Forbes
Gold
Audi Q5
Tesla Model Y

He Created the Fashion of Independent Ukraine: Co-Founder of Ukrainian Fashion Week Dies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1452 views

Ukrainian designer Serhii Byzov has died at the age of 57. He was one of the founders of Ukrainian Fashion Week and created the fashion of independent Ukraine.

He Created the Fashion of Independent Ukraine: Co-Founder of Ukrainian Fashion Week Dies
Designer Serhii Byzov

At the age of 57, Ukrainian designer Serhiy Byzov, who was one of the founders of Ukrainian Fashion Week, has died, UNN reports, citing the official Ukrainian Fashion Week page on Instagram.

Ukrainian designer Serhiy Byzov has passed away. Together with Iryna Danylevska and Volodymyr Nechyporuk, he was one of the founders of Ukrainian Fashion Week. Our condolences to Serhiy's family and loved ones and to Ukraine's entire fashion community 

- the statement said.

Creating the fashion of independent Ukraine

Ukrainian Fashion Week co-founder Iryna Danylevska called the news of Serhiy Byzov's death "a wound in the heart" and added that she would remember the shows of his collections, the quality of which is still impressive.

It seems I have already grown accustomed to bad news. But every new one is a wound in the heart. Serhiy Byzov has died. A talented designer. The one who created the fashion of independent Ukraine. The one with whom we conceived Ukrainian Fashion Week. I will remember that night in the smoke-filled kitchen where Volodymyr Nechyporuk and I were on Desiatynna Street, when Ukrainian Fashion Week was actually born—its concept, rules, and format. I will remember the shows of Serhiy's collections, the quality of which is still impressive. I will remember our work at l'Officiel. Thank you, Serhiy, for the "standard" you always maintained. I will remember... 

- Danylevska wrote.

Background

According to Forbes, Serhiy Byzov was born in Kryvyi Rih. He graduated from the Kryvyi Rih Mining Institute and worked at a local fashion house. In 1992, he opened the first private atelier in Kryvyi Rih, and later an atelier in Moscow, where he presented his first collections. Byzov lived and worked in Kyiv, became one of the authors of the idea of holding "Fashion Seasons" in Ukraine, and founded his own atelier, "Serhiy Byzov."

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyCultureUNN Lite
Serhii Byzov
Forbes
Kryvyi Rih
Kyiv