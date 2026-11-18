The Office of the Prosecutor General confirmed the detention in Italy of blogger Oleksandr Slobozhenko, who avoided mobilization and evaded paying taxes. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to law enforcement officials, Slobozhenko was detained at a hotel at the request of the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine through Interpol.

Within the scope of its competence, the Office of the Prosecutor General can confirm that prosecutors, together with prosecutors from the Department of International Cooperation, are currently preparing the necessary documents to submit to the competent authorities of the Italian Republic a request for the extradition of a person suspected of tax evasion and the legalization of property obtained through criminal means - the OPG reported.

Who is Oleksandr Slobozhenko

Slobozhenko is a Ukrainian blogger and entrepreneur. In 2019, he founded Traffic Devils, a company specializing in traffic arbitrage and online advertising, particularly in the gambling sector.

In 2023–2024, the Economic Security Bureau (ESB) charged him with tax evasion (approximately UAH 200–213 million), property laundering, and organizing gambling activities. In September 2024, he was placed in pretrial detention and put on the wanted list.

Previously

During the night of June 15, 2026, unknown individuals set fire to the restaurant of dollar millionaire Oleksandr Slobozhenko in Warsaw. Two masked men broke into the establishment, broke down the door, doused the premises with flammable liquid, and set it on fire.