Photo: Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office

In Kyiv, a 19-year-old woman who had previously been held liable for drug possession poisoned a Colombian national who had been a servicemember of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, having been hired to do so. She has been notified of suspicion and is currently in custody. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office, according to UNN.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of the Obolon District Prosecutor’s Office of Kyiv, a 19-year-old Kyiv resident was notified of suspicion of the intentional murder of a former servicemember of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, committed to order - the statement said.

It was established that in July-August 2026, the woman met an unknown person in a messenger who offered her the opportunity to earn money by poisoning a servicemember. To do this, the suspect gave the crime’s coordinator access to her Telegram account. Acting in her name, the coordinator corresponded with a 32-year-old Colombian national who had served in the Armed Forces of Ukraine under a contract, but whose contract had already expired. Later, at his instruction, the woman found a bottle containing an unknown substance that had been hidden in advance in one of the parks in Kyiv’s Obolon district.

Later, she met with the servicemember, after which they went to a short-term rental apartment in the Obolon district of the capital. While they were drinking alcohol, the suspect added to the man’s drink the substance she had taken from the park. After consuming the drink, the man became ill, lost consciousness, and later died. The people who ordered the crime valued the servicemember’s life at $1,000 - that was how much the woman was promised for poisoning the man. To confirm that she had completed the task, the suspect recorded a video on her mobile phone showing the servicemember with no signs of life and sent it to the person who had ordered the crime. She was detained in another region, where the woman had planned to hide.

On November 7, the woman was notified of suspicion of intentional murder, motivated by mercenary considerations and committed to order (Clause 6, 11, Part 2, Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of 10 to 15 years or life imprisonment. The suspect is in custody without the right to bail. She had previously been held liable for drug possession - the prosecutor’s office added.

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