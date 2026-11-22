On Monday, November 23, hourly electricity outage schedules ranging from 1 to 3.5 queues will be in effect throughout the day in some regions of Ukraine. This was reported by NPC Ukrenergo, writes UNN.

Details

Restrictions on electricity supply are being introduced due to the consequences of Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. The schedules will apply to all categories of consumers, and their scope will depend on the situation in the power system.

Separate capacity restriction schedules are предусмотрены for industrial enterprises.

Where to check the outage schedules

Ukrenergo emphasizes that the specific time of an electricity outage will depend on the region and the queue to which the consumer belongs.

Up-to-date information about the schedules can be found on the official pages of local electricity distribution system operators.

Energy workers continue restoring equipment damaged as a result of Russian shelling in order to stabilize electricity supplies as quickly as possible.

Emergency power outages have been introduced in five regions of Ukraine following Russia’s latest attack on the energy system